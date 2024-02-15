Three Game Essentials: Kraken (22-21-10) at Bruins (22-18-12) | 4:00 p.m.

Two: Keep the Confidence Up

Seattle faced a challenging goaltender in Ilya Sorokin on Tuesday, but even as he made stop after stop, the Kraken didn’t get frustrated. They continued to push and ultimately get the win. Having that mindset will be critical again against a Bruins team that, according to Moneypuck.com, has the fifth and sixth best goaltenders in the league (Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman) when it comes to exceeding expectations and keeping pucks out of the net. How do you keep the push and energy up when a goalie seems to be denying everything? Beniers said that there are two ways to look at it.

“It's just (about) building momentum and not getting down when you get good chances and (the goalie) makes good saves,” Beniers said. “Obviously, it's a momentum builder for him but I think you can look at it as like, ‘oh dang, I didn't score,’ or you can look at it as ‘great chance. Let's get another one.’ I think that's what we did tonight.”

Three: Know the Opponent – Boston Bruins

When the Kraken came to Boston last year, they stunned the team that would ultimately win the 2023 Presidents’ Trophy (awarded to the team with the most standings points at season’s end) with the only home shutout the Bruins would bear. This year, the home team will prove an equally challenging matchup. Boston is once again atop the Eastern Conference standings with 32 wins and 74 points, but they are not unbeatable. In fact, they’ve lost three of their last four. But they still have elite weapons on the roster that the Kraken will need to be prepared for. David Pastrnak (33-44-77) and Brad Marchand (25-25-50), who just celebrated his 1,000thNHL game, are the team’s point leaders within an offense that is top ten in the league in getting shots off from the most dangerous areas of the ice. They are also deadly on the forecheck creating the second most scoring chances that way among all NHL teams. But as good as they are generating from in close – they also allow quite a few chances off rebounds, so getting in for second and third looks will be key for Seattle.