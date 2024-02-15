Three Game Essentials: Kraken (22-21-10) at Bruins (22-18-12) | 4:00 p.m.

One: Keep the Chemistry Going
The Kraken had some tweaks to the lineup last game. In addition to welcoming Justin Schultz back to the blue line, the coaching staff reconfigured the forward combinations to some familiar looks that were tested at the end of the game in New Jersey. The new trios were definitely impactful when they got a full game of rotation against the Islanders.
“I think that we've had guys playing with different guys all the time and in different positions,” Matty Beniers said Tuesday night. “But I think (the lines from this game) lines have been together a while before so I think them getting back was (familiar).”
The two “reunited” lines were Jared McCann – Beniers – Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz – Alex Wennberg – Andre Burakovsky. Those two lines were the most effective in out-attempting their opponents when on the ice, and the Wennberg line was second only to the stalwart Yanni Gourde line when it came to getting the biggest advantage in terms of shot quality.
All in all – each of the four lines did their job as not one Islanders’ line had the advantage in terms of offensive volume in the game.
That will be the goal again tonight in Boston.