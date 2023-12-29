Flyers (19-11-4) vs. Kraken (13-14-9) | 7:00 p.m.

Two: PK is More than OK

Dave Hakstol gave big props to the Kraken penaltykillers both Wednesday after the stellar 2-1 victory and again Thursday after practice. He credited “difference maker” saves from Chris Driedger and the shot blockers with Alex Wennberg and Jamie Oleksiak as lead characters.

The Kraken killers were foiled on the first Flames first power play of the night (“mistake off the faceoff,” said Hakstol, referring to Driedger and D-man Jamie Oleksiak miscommunicating on who would handle a bounding puck). The units then killed a consecutive 3:49 in the middle period with the score at 1-1 and then another early third period with the score still deadlocked.

The PK unit has a core group but has needed reinforcements with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on the injured list. Eeli Tolvanen has stepped up, same goes for Matty Beniers. Rookie Tye Kartye, who played shorthanded minutes in juniors and did the same by design in Coachella Valley, was working with the PK units in practice Thursday. Hakstol acknowledged Kartye hasn’t been tabbed as of yet in a game but said Kartye will be prepared if and when needed on any upcoming kills. Adding depth to the PK is important too – and truly helps when Oleksiak or Adam Larsson, Yanni Gourde, or Brandon Tanev end up in the box, subtracting a penalty-killer extraordinaire.

Three: Know the Foe: Philly Exceeding Expectations

Most experts and even staunch, unforgiving Philadelphia sports fans were prepared for a rebuilding season for the Flyers. But this group, led by head coach and truth-teller John Tortorella is working with a 19-11-4 record and currently atop the wild-card standings in the Eastern Conference after taking it to Vancouver, 4-1, Thursday on the first night of back-to-back games. Backup goaltender Samuel Ersson picked up his ninth win in 15 starts, which translates to former Everett Silvertips star Carter Harter the likely PHI starter in goal at Climate Pledge Arena. Philly powers on depth scoring with Travis Konecny (16), Joel Farabee (12), and young star-scorer-in-the-making Owen Tippett (12) as double-digit scorers.