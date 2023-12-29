Flyers (19-11-4) vs. Kraken (13-14-9) | 7:00 p.m.

Kraken not about to look past a surprising Philadelphia squad toward Monday’s Winter Classic. Seven-game point streak on the line

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Scoring Depth Part of Streak
While Vince Dunn has been a constant over the Kraken’s seven-game point streak with seven points to match (one goal, six assists), his teammates are contributing in impressive numbers with fellow Wednesday goal scorer Kailer Yamamoto notching his fourth goal in the last seven games and Jared McCann has pitched in with a goal and three assists. Matty Beniers is at a goal and four assists in the last four games. Tomas Tatar has shown up with two goals and two assists in his five games with Seattle. Alex Wennberg scored the game-winner Wednesday. Jordan Eberle scored the game-winner in another 2-1 division win (same as Calgary) against Los Angeles last week. That’s six teammates supporting another outstanding season from Dunn. More of that Friday back home against Philly, please.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Head Coach Dave Hakstol speak with the media prior to tonight's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena.

Two: PK is More than OK
Dave Hakstol gave big props to the Kraken penaltykillers both Wednesday after the stellar 2-1 victory and again Thursday after practice. He credited “difference maker” saves from Chris Driedger and the shot blockers with Alex Wennberg and Jamie Oleksiak as lead characters.

The Kraken killers were foiled on the first Flames first power play of the night (“mistake off the faceoff,” said Hakstol, referring to Driedger and D-man Jamie Oleksiak miscommunicating on who would handle a bounding puck). The units then killed a consecutive 3:49 in the middle period with the score at 1-1 and then another early third period with the score still deadlocked.

The PK unit has a core group but has needed reinforcements with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on the injured list. Eeli Tolvanen has stepped up, same goes for Matty Beniers. Rookie Tye Kartye, who played shorthanded minutes in juniors and did the same by design in Coachella Valley, was working with the PK units in practice Thursday. Hakstol acknowledged Kartye hasn’t been tabbed as of yet in a game but said Kartye will be prepared if and when needed on any upcoming kills. Adding depth to the PK is important too – and truly helps when Oleksiak or Adam Larsson, Yanni Gourde, or Brandon Tanev end up in the box, subtracting a penalty-killer extraordinaire.

Three: Know the Foe: Philly Exceeding Expectations
Most experts and even staunch, unforgiving Philadelphia sports fans were prepared for a rebuilding season for the Flyers. But this group, led by head coach and truth-teller John Tortorella is working with a 19-11-4 record and currently atop the wild-card standings in the Eastern Conference after taking it to Vancouver, 4-1, Thursday on the first night of back-to-back games. Backup goaltender Samuel Ersson picked up his ninth win in 15 starts, which translates to former Everett Silvertips star Carter Harter the likely PHI starter in goal at Climate Pledge Arena. Philly powers on depth scoring with Travis Konecny (16), Joel Farabee (12), and young star-scorer-in-the-making Owen Tippett (12) as double-digit scorers.

