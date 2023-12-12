Panthers (17-8-2) at Kraken (8-14-7) | 7 p.m.

One: Tuesday’s Mission: Get that First Goal

Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand was standing in front of his locker at Climate Pledge Arena Sunday night after a 1-0 shutout at the hands of Minnesota, taking a short moment to consider a question about the Kraken’s 0-6-2 skid and, from his experience, how to reverse the streak.

“It’s just to start the games, come out and maybe get that first goal,” said Bjorkstrand. “Obviously, we are struggling a little bit in that area. So try to get the first one. Keep the momentum.”

Ten minutes later, Dave Hakstol was addressing the start to recent games (two weeks-plus) that have resulted in opponent leads, in contrast to the first 15 games of the season in which Seattle scored first: “it’s important to play with the lead.”

Two: Lots to Like About Kartye

While the team record is the biggest concern as this homestand continues, it’s clear as injuries mount that rookie forward Tye Kartye’s contributions will continue to be valuable to turning the season around. He notched the only Kraken goal against New Jersey and is also a top hits leader on the Kraken and currently holding his own with top-six forward minutes working with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. He notched his fifth goal on Saturday.

“I like what he brings,” said Dave Hakstol Sunday night. “He's detailed to his game is continuing to grow. He works very hard. He works hard at the small areas that make wingers effective.

“[His] physicality, that piece is something that is not an easy thing, but it's something that he comes to naturally too. He works hard at finding his spots and his areas to bring physicality on a nightly basis.”

Three: Know the Foe: Florida Vying For Tops In East

Florida center Sam Reinhart just earned NHL Third Star of the Week honors and was First Star in mid-November. Reinhart leads the Panthers with 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 27 games. He’s more than halfway to topping his career mark of 34 goals in 78 games in his first season with Florida in 2021-22.

Reinhart notched four assists in a Saturday road win over Columbus while star forward Alexsander Barkov added three points. Florida, on a three-game winning streak, is just three standings points behind Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference leader Boston with one game in hand.