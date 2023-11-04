Flames (2-7-1) at Kraken (4-5-2) | 7 p.m.

One: Keeping It Physical

Thursday night the Kraken put together their first back-to-back wins of the season. Coach Dave Hakstol credited a strong third period against Nashville in the 4-2 win as a major reason for the chance to achieve the team’s first three-game winning streak of the season against division rival Calgary Saturday.

“We talked about it after the second period [with the Kraken leading, 3-2],” said Hakstol after the game. “You just you gotta get this team [Nashville] stopped. If you don't get a little bit of physical contact and get them stopped, they transition very well. They're gone before you even get on top of them.

“We were better in the third because we skated as a group of five. Our structure getting out of the zone was better. That set us up a little bit better coming through the neutral zone to get on top of some pucks in the offensive zone.”

Attaining a two-goal lead on Vince Dunn’s third-period score and holding that margin for victory was definitely a team effort. There were several players who exemplified the strategy of physical contact while also working the puck up ice: Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, Tye Kartye and the defensive pair of Will Borgen and Jamie Oleksiak. Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers too. It’s all part of how to string together some wins this month.

Two: Defense on the Offense

Dave Hakstol’s systems of play encourage Seattle defensemen to move up into the offensive flow, whether pushing a play themselves or joining the attack. Newcomer Brian Dumoulin scored his second goal in the last two games in Monday’s win – and has already doubled his total goals in Pittsburgh from last season. Dumoulin has previously partnered at times with defenseman Justin Schultz when they won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins. He says that helps with deciding which of them might join a rush or go deep into the offensive zone as a trailer to ready for a pass-and-shoot move. But Dumoulin says lots of credit for the activity of the defense corps on the opponents’ zone goes to the forwards, who communicate frequently to encourage “Dumo” to jump into the play, making it clear they have him covered.

With two goals each from Dumoulin (he scored the game-winner Monday) and the aforementioned Dunn, plus one from Schultz, the five total goals in 11 games is on pace for 37 goals from blueliners over a full-season schedule. Last season’s D-men total was 44. Defensemen have scored in three of the four Kraken wins. On the Kraken roster, four D-men rank in the top 12 for shots on goal (Dunn, Will Borgen, Schultz, Adam Larsson).

Three: Know the Foe: Flames Have Lost Six Straight

Calgary is reeling with no standings points in the last half-dozen games, but new head coach Ryan Huska said Friday he thinks his team is very close to a turnaround. The Flames lost by a goal at home to a strong Dallas squad Wednesday, but outshout the Stars 22-5 in the third period.

The Flames' penalty kill ranks No. 4 in the NHL at a 91.4 percent rate and will face a Seattle power play that is 9th in the league. Calgary forward Connor Zary (1st round, 2020) scored his first NHL goal Wednesday and looks to be on a line with Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich.