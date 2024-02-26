Bruins  (34-12-13) at Kraken (24-22-11) | 7:00 p.m.

Kraken look to rebound from Saturday’s tough loss at hands of Minnesota, starting with a visit from Eastern Conference leader Boston. Plus, making sure to roll four lines

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor

One: Getting Back to Rolling Four Lines

Alternate captain Yanni Gourde, goal scorer Vince Dunn, and coach Dave Hakstol all agreed after Saturday’s disappointing loss to Minnesota that committing five penalties (one a double-minor), including three in the first period that enabled an elite Wild power play to build a 3-1 lead, is no formula for success. During a post-game media scrum, Gourde explained that there’s more to the multiple penalties than playing shorthanded.

“By taking all of those penalties, you really shoot yourself in the foot and kills our mojo, our momentum,” said Gourde. “We can do all four lines. Really, that's when we're very successful. That's how we grind teams down.”

Gourde talks regularly about playing fast as a unit of five on the ice, the forward line and defensive pair moving up ice with a purpose, D-men moving up in the play as it demands and forwards dropping in the offensive to cover any sudden opponent rush in the other direction. Penalties and penalty-kill duties counteract the Kraken’s depth in which you can identify any of the first three lines as top-six quality and, currently, veteran Tomas Tatar playing wing on the so-called fourth line.

Two: One-Game Blip?

Coach Dave Hakstol wasn’t in any shape or form looking at positives from Saturday’s loss to fellow Western Conference wild-card contender. But he did make it clear in his post-game comments that his squad had collected points (seven of a possible eight standings points) in the previous four games.

“We should be pretty upset with ourselves,” said Hakstol after Saturday’s loss that dropped the Kraken to the sixth spot among the half-dozen West teams vying for two wild-card spots. “We weren't very good [Saturday]. We’ve gotta retool and. be ready to go really quickly here.”

Three: Know the Foe: Boston Road Marathon

Since the Kraken defeated Eastern Conference leader Boston on Feb. 15, the Bruins have played five straight games that extended beyond regulation: an overtime home loss to Los Angeles, then a home shootout win over Dallas before a Pacific Division road trip started with an overtime win in Edmonton, then overtime losses against Calgary and Vancouver. Seattle is the Bruins' last stop before heading back East to play another Pacific squad, Vegas. The Bruins 3-3-4 in their last 10 games.

Monday marks the return of original Kraken forward Morgan Geekie, who is one point shy of a career-high for points and two assists short of a personal season-high in assists. His numbers: 10 goals (his most in any NHL season) and 17 assists. Fun fact: Kraken GM Ron Francis drafted Geekie twice: Selected 67th overall by Carolina in the 2017 NHL Draft and then again as Seattle’s expansion draft choice from the franchise for which Francis served as general manager from 2014 to 2018.

