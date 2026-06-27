Kraken Take Physical Forward With 2nd Round Pick

BUFFALO, New York – Imposing Kraken second round draft pick Casey Mutryn has been building on his high-energy, relentless on-ice style from the time he was old enough to pick up a stick.

He and his older brother, Teddy, didn’t have to look far when it came to learning the “right way” to play any sport and use them for life lessons. Their father, Scott, was a onetime quarterback who’d once shared Boston College pivot duties with eventual Seahawks great Matt Hasselback ahead of teaching his sons the need to compete and the harsh realities he’d faced in professional football training camps.

“It was just growing up in a really athletically driven household,” said Mutryn, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound right wing who counted NHL power forwards Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Knies among his biggest influences two full seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. “Sports were a big part of our lives, playing multiple sports. I just always grew up being active in a lot of sports. Obviously, I found what I fell in love with.”

Baseball was one of Mutryn’s multiple sports he most favored, playing shortstop and pitcher during spring hiatus from hockey. But he eventually focused full-time on hockey two years ago and captained Team USA at the recent U18 World Championships. His brother had been much the same way, maintaining a well-rounded sports career before homing in on hockey in his mid-teens and getting drafted in last year’s third round, 95th overall a year by the San Jose Sharks.

The Kraken saw enough in Mutryn, who won’t turn 18 until next week, to make him their 38th overall selection at the Upper Deck NHL Draft the day after pulling off what some consider the opening round steal Friday in nabbing defenseman Chase Reid at No. 7. Reid in recent weeks had been considered by many prognosticators a potential Top 3 choice and the most talented available defender heading into the draft.

The Kraken did not have a third-round pick, then used their fourth-round selection at No. 99 to take a Russian non-goalie for the first time in centerman Viktor Fedorov from that country’s VHL second level pro league. OHL defenseman Finn Kearns of the Sudbury Wolves was taken in the fifth round at No. 131, while that same round, USHL defender Hawke Huff from Mazama, Washington became the Kraken’s first ever pick from their home state at No. 148.

Swedish defenseman Ola Palme went in the sixth round at No. 166, while defender Rylan Singh from the OHL Guelph Storm and USHL forward William Tomko both went in the seventh round at Nos. 198 and 204, respectively.

As for Mutryn, his U18 world championship outings saw him notch an impressive five assists in five games while his play away from the puck opened even more eyes. The tournament further cemented his reputation as a straight-line attacker and physical threat who crashes and battles on every shift.

“That’s just kind of the way I was taught to play the game,” Mutryn said. “Play the game the right way.”

His former quarterback father, who had an NFL training camp stint with the New England Patriots in 1999 and then another in 2000 with the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe, was always there to ensure “the right way” was the only way for both brothers.

“In our family, it’s always about competing,” said Mutryn’s father, who attended Saturday’s portion of the draft in-person. “You compete for everything. I’ve always told the kids that sports can teach you about life. There are going to be ups and downs, success and failure. How you handle failure is a big part of success. And you can’t truly succeed until you fail.” ​