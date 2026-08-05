2026-kraken-5k-faq

There are limited parking lots within Greenlake Park, or there is street parking. Please allow enough time to find a parking spot. Consider carpooling, taking public transit, biking, walking, or getting dropped off.

There is a park and ride at the corner of 65th Ave NE and NE Ravenna Blvd, just a short walk to the start.

The number 20 bus takes 10 minutes from Northgate, where there is plenty of parking. The first bus leaves Northgate at 6:11am. The latest bus you can take in order to get to Greenlake on time would be the 8:42am bus from Northgate.

If you don't mind a bit of a warm up and cool down walk, there are lots of parking lots on the other side of the lake, nearest the boat house.