I’d love to come! Where and when?
2026-kraken-5k-faq
Seattle Kraken 5K will be hybrid. Choose to join us in person at Greenlake Park in Seattle, WA on October 3rd, or join virtually from anywhere.
What do I get with my registration?
A Seattle Kraken 5K race shirt, custom bib, finisher’s medal, free event photos, access to the fun race day activities, and post-race snacks. All in person participants will also receive up to four (4) tickets to a Kraken pre-season game and discounted tickets to a regular season game.
If you sign up for the virtual option, your registration includes shirt, bib, medal and shipping of all your swag.
What distance can I run/walk?
In-person race is a 5K distance, 3.1 miles. The kids dash will be roughly a quarter mile. The virtual you can run any distance you choose but to be considered for the official results, you can complete 3.1 miles.
Where should I park?
There are limited parking lots within Greenlake Park, or there is street parking. Please allow enough time to find a parking spot. Consider carpooling, taking public transit, biking, walking, or getting dropped off.
There is a park and ride at the corner of 65th Ave NE and NE Ravenna Blvd, just a short walk to the start.
The number 20 bus takes 10 minutes from Northgate, where there is plenty of parking. The first bus leaves Northgate at 6:11am. The latest bus you can take in order to get to Greenlake on time would be the 8:42am bus from Northgate.
If you don't mind a bit of a warm up and cool down walk, there are lots of parking lots on the other side of the lake, nearest the boat house.
Will everyone start at once?
No, we will start in waves, based on the pace you choose when you register. Waves will be 5 minutes apart to minimize crowding on the trail. You can choose your wave start time in the sign up process. We will have 9 waves:
9:30am - 5K start - Wave 1 - under 8:00 minute per mile pace
9:35am - 5K start - Wave 2 - 8:00 - 9:00 minute per mile pace
9:40am - 5K start - Wave 3 - 9:00 - 10:00 minute per mile pace
9:45am - 5K start - Wave 4 - 10:00 - 11:00 minute per mile pace
9:50am - 5K start - Wave 5 - 11:00 - 12:00 minute per mile pace
9:55am - 5K start - Wave 6 - 12:00 - 13:00 minute per mile pace
10:00am - 5K start - Wave 7 - 13:00 - 14:00 minute per mile pace
10:05am - 5K start - Wave 8 - 14:00 - 15:00 minute per mile pace
10:10am - 5K start - Wave 9 - Walkers
Will there be a time limit?
No, we are there until the last person finishes!
Where can I find course maps?
The 5K course map can be found here.
The Kid’s Dash course map can be found here.
I am fast runner, will there be prizes?
Yes! Prizes will be given to the overall top male, female and non-binary runners, and more!
If I’m not a runner are there ways to participate in the fun?
YES! You can volunteer you can cheer on friends and family, you can enjoy all the fan activities including the Beer and Mimosa Garden (proceeds benefit One Roof Foundation).