2024 WJC Blog: Nyman Earns Assist, Finland Stays Alive

Check back frequently for news and game results update, following Kraken prospects Carson Rehkopf, Eduard Sale, Jani Nyman, Niklas Kokko, Ty Nelson and Zeb Forsfjall at Worlds in Sweden

1280x720 template
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Dec. 29: Nyman Earns Assist, Finland Stays Alive

Kraken prospect Jani Nyman and his Finland teammates didn’t want their tournament to come down to this: Needing a must-win against Latvia on Friday, then hoping for some help to advance to the quarterfinals of this 2024 World Juniors championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

But that was the scenario for the Finns after an upset loss at the hands of Germany (which hadn’t defeated Finland in 26 previous tries at the World Juniors) earlier this week. Team Finland, which also lost to Canada this week, took care of business Friday with an efficient 4-0 win over Latvia, fueled by a pair of power play goals.

Nyman, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward who has 14 goals and eight assists in 28 games for his Ilves Tampere team in Finland’s top pro league, executed his power play role perfectly in the second period. He started the scoring sequence by holding the puck an extra beat or two to find the time and space to pass to a teammate down low at the Latvian goal, who then served up a cross-ice feed to goal scorer and San Jose prospect Kasper Halttunen. The goal was the first of two for Finland to build a 4-0 lead by early third period.

Now Finland needs Germany to beat Latvia, regulation or overtime, in the final qualifying game for both teams. But if Latvia defeats Germany in regulation, Finland will be bounced from the quarterfinals. If the Latvia-Germany game goes to overtime – doesn’t matter who wins – then Finland will advance.

Dec. 28: Rehkopf Scores Twice, Nelson Earns Two Assists

Latvia was no match for Team Canada Thursday at the World Juniors tourney in Sweden. Carson Rehkopf, 2023 Kraken second-rounder (50th overall) and leading scorer in the Ontario Hockey League, notched his first two goals in international play. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward continues to make a case for shifts and time on ice.

The Latvia match provided reason for more Rehkopf minutes going beyond the two scores, which came fourth and ninth in the scoring order. Both of Rehkopf’s goals were assisted by Canada’s newest 17-year-old phenom, Macklin Celebrini, considered a virtual lock to be selected first overall at this summer’s 2024 NHL Draft. On the first goal, with both Canada forwards in high gear, Celebrini slipped a quick, short pass to Rehkopf entering the middle of the offensive zone.

The Kraken prospect did the rest, taking a right-side route while protecting the puck from a defender, showing a potential backhand shot with Celebrini in the slot as a decoy, and always a threat to score (he finished the game with a goal and four assists). Instead of shooting, Rehkopf showed patience cutting in front of the net to get both the Latvia defender and goaltender to commit, then tucked the puck in with a forehand shot.

On the second Rehkopf goal, the same two skaters zoomed into the offensive with Celebrini carrying the puck. They worked a perfect will-the-shoot-or-pass sequence with Rehkopf converting the pass with a one-time shot.

Also making a case for more time on ice is Kraken 2022 third-rounder and defenseman, Ty Nelson, who picked up two assists Thursday. He, too, showed patience and offensive skills, by jumping up into the play and holding the puck long enough for Canada forward Fraser Minten to take a pass and thread a longer-range shot through traffic and into the back of the net.

Dec. 27: Sale Notches Hat Trick in Czechia Win

After losing its first game to rival Slovakia, Team Czechia rebounded Wednesday in resounding fashion with an 8-1 win over Norway at the IIHF Junior World Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. Czechia doubled the score of Team USA, which defeated Norway, 4-1, on Tuesday.

Kraken 2023 first-rounder Eduard Sale logged a hat trick, scoring two goals within six minutes during the second period and adding a third-period score. His first goal came on a deft takeaway from a Norway defenseman in a two-player chase for the puck from the Czechia zone to the Norwegian goal line. Sale intercepted with what scouts and coaches would call “a good stick” and then smoothly moved the puck to his backhand to beat a surprised Norway goaltender. Late in the middle period, Sale scored in a net-front scramble showing his willingness to get inside. He completed the hat trick in the third period on a snap-shot power play goal.

Sale, who was impressive in two seasons as a teen playing in the staunch top Czechia pro league, is competing for the Ontario Hockey League Barrie Colts this year with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 25 games.

Dec. 26: Sale, Nyman, Forsfjall Earn Assists

Day 1 is in the books at the 2024 World Juniors tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the host team breezed by Latvia in the nightcap game. The Swedes dominated with balanced scoring in a 6-0 win, including an assist on the fourth goal by Kraken prospect Zeb Forsfjall (6th round, 2023). Forsfjall is among the smaller players at this gathering of elite players under 20 years old, with his 5-foot-8, 154-pound frame.

Forsfjall is one of three Kraken prospects who earned points on opening games Tuesday, but his came in a team win. Eduard Sale, the Kraken’s first-round pick (20th overall) assisted on a late goal for Czechia in a 6-2 loss to Slovakia. Jani Nyman (pronounced “Nu-men”) notched an assist in a 5-2 loss at the hands of defending champion Team Canada.

Kraken goaltender prospect Niklas Kokko was in goal for the Finns and made 26 stops, giving up three goals in a tight 3-1 game before Kokko went to the bench for an extra attacker, resulting in a pair of empty-net goals for the winners. Kokko made some big saves to keep his nation within reach of the defending champions with two of goals involving Kokko working through a Team Finland defenseman and an opponent overcrowding his crease. The third Canada goal was scored by near-consensus No. 1 pick, Macklin Celebrina in this summer’s 2024 NHL Draft, but the score required close review to determine if the puck cleared the entire goal line on a rebound attempt after Kokko made a stellar in-close save on the original scoring attempt.

On the day, Canada, Sweden, the U.S., and Slovakia all rolled in their openers with the Americans beating Norway, 4-1. Gavin Brinkley, selected 34th overall by Columbus in last summer’s NHL Draft and a point-per-game scorer at NCAA Michigan this season, led the way with two goals.

Dec. 24: World Junior tournament starts New Year early

As the NHL takes a three-day pause on games, player transactions, and overall news, the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship can get hockey fans on a fast start to the New Year with an elite tournament among the top Under-20 players in the world. Kraken fans can follow Team Canada forward and 2023 second-round draft choice Carson Rehkopf, who leads the Ontario Hockey League in goals (31) and points (55), plus 2023 first-rounder Eduard Sale as a leader for Team Czechia. Forward Jani Nyman figures to be a force for Finland with fellow countryman and Kraken goalie prospect Niklas Kokko (both Finns were picked in the 2022 second round). Zeb Forsfjall (2023 sixth-rounder, forward, Team Sweden) and Ty Nelson (2023 third-rounder, defenseman, Team Canada) are two more Kraken prospects fans can follow during the next two weeks of elite play.

All games will be on NHL Network and you can follow the Seattle prospects and tournament developments on our WJC Live Blog. Fans will have to be awake early (or even stay up late on the West Coast to see some of the action, with early games starting as early as 3 a.m. Pacific time and the next group on the ice at 5:30 a.m. Time to make sure your recording methods are in place.

Dec. 24: Kraken 2022 second-rounders Nyman, Kokko face 2023 second-rounder Carson Rehkopf

Finland opens World Junior play in a matchup with Canada (Tuesday, 5:30 a.m. NHL Network). That means 2022 second-rounders Jani Nyman and Niklas Kokko will face 2023 second-rounder Carson Rehkopf. Just this week, two-time defending champion Canada added Kraken defenseman prospect Ty Nelson to the roster due to injuries. Kokko will start in goal against Canada on Tuesday. The Kraken’s first-round draft choice this past summer, Eduard Sale, will be the first Seattle prospect to play at this World Juniors tourney when Sale and his Czechia take on Slovakia (3 a.m.)

Dec. 24: Full Schedule for 2024 World Junior Championship

(All games Pacific time on NHL Network)

The 2024 version of this compelling tournament will be played in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Tuesday to Jan. 5. Ten teams will compete in World Juniors. The United States will be in Group B for the preliminary round at Frolundaborg arena in Gothenburg, along with Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Norway. Group A consists of Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Latvia at Scandinavium arena in Gothenburg. Russia remains banned from international play because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The top four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, which are on Jan. 2. The semifinals and relegation game are on Jan. 4, and the championship and third-place games will be at Scandinavium on Jan. 5. Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Slovakia vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. (NHL Network or NHLN)

Finland vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. (NHLN)

United States vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. (NHLN)

Sweden vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Finland vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Norway vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Latvia vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 1o:30 a.m. ET (NHLN )

Thursday, Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Germany vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Friday, Dec. 29

Norway vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Latvia vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Czechia vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Canada vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 10:30 p.m. ET (NHLN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Germany vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Sunday, Dec. 31

United States vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Sweden vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Czechia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Canada vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Quarterfinal 2, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Quarterfinal 3, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Quarterfinal 4, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Thursday, Jan. 4 (Scandinavium)

Relegation game, 2 a.m. (NHLN)

Semifinal 1, 6 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Semifinal 2, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Friday, Jan. 5 (Scandinavium)

Third-place game, 6 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Championship game, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

News Feed

3 game essentials philiadelphia flyers at seattle kraken dec 29

Flyers (19-11-4) vs. Kraken (13-14-9) | 7:00 p.m.
take it outside history of the nhl winter classic

Take it Outside
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at calgary flames december 27

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary
final buzzer seattle kraken at calgary flames december 27

Driedger Douses the Flames
3 game essentials seattle kraken at calgary flames dec 27

Kraken (12-14-9) at Flames (14-15-5) | 6:30 p.m.
WC Hockey Alive and Well Dec 24

Alive and Well in the PNW
kraken film room ryker evans first nhl point

Kraken Film Room: Playing With Ease – Ryker Evans’ first NHL Point
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at anaheim ducks december 23

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Anaheim
final buzzer seattle kraken at anaheim ducks december 23

Dunn, Daccord Down the Ducks
3 game essentials seattle kraken at anaheim ducks dec 23

Kraken (11-14-9) at Ducks (12-20-0) | 5 p.m.
depth of the sea oscar fisker molgaard

Changing of the Fisker Molgaard
2024 winter classic 100-plus years in the making

100-plus Years in the Making 
Seattle kraken International District story WC 

Partners in History 
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at los angeles kings december 20

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles
final buzzer seattle kraken at los angeles kings december 20

Big Win for Kraken in LA
3 game essentials seattle kraken at los angeles kings dec 20th

Kraken (10-14-9) at Kings (18-6-4) | 7 p.m.
final buzzer seattle kraken at dallas stars december 18th

Kraken Catch Stars, Fall in OT
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at dallas stars december 18

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas