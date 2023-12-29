2024 WJC Blog: Nyman Earns Assist, Finland Stays Alive

Sale, who was impressive in two seasons as a teen playing in the staunch top Czechia pro league, is competing for the Ontario Hockey League Barrie Colts this year with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 25 games.

Dec. 26: Sale, Nyman, Forsfjall Earn Assists

Day 1 is in the books at the 2024 World Juniors tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the host team breezed by Latvia in the nightcap game. The Swedes dominated with balanced scoring in a 6-0 win, including an assist on the fourth goal by Kraken prospect Zeb Forsfjall (6th round, 2023). Forsfjall is among the smaller players at this gathering of elite players under 20 years old, with his 5-foot-8, 154-pound frame.

Forsfjall is one of three Kraken prospects who earned points on opening games Tuesday, but his came in a team win. Eduard Sale, the Kraken’s first-round pick (20th overall) assisted on a late goal for Czechia in a 6-2 loss to Slovakia. Jani Nyman (pronounced “Nu-men”) notched an assist in a 5-2 loss at the hands of defending champion Team Canada.

Kraken goaltender prospect Niklas Kokko was in goal for the Finns and made 26 stops, giving up three goals in a tight 3-1 game before Kokko went to the bench for an extra attacker, resulting in a pair of empty-net goals for the winners. Kokko made some big saves to keep his nation within reach of the defending champions with two of goals involving Kokko working through a Team Finland defenseman and an opponent overcrowding his crease. The third Canada goal was scored by near-consensus No. 1 pick, Macklin Celebrina in this summer’s 2024 NHL Draft, but the score required close review to determine if the puck cleared the entire goal line on a rebound attempt after Kokko made a stellar in-close save on the original scoring attempt.

On the day, Canada, Sweden, the U.S., and Slovakia all rolled in their openers with the Americans beating Norway, 4-1. Gavin Brinkley, selected 34th overall by Columbus in last summer’s NHL Draft and a point-per-game scorer at NCAA Michigan this season, led the way with two goals.

Dec. 24: World Junior tournament starts New Year early

As the NHL takes a three-day pause on games, player transactions, and overall news, the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship can get hockey fans on a fast start to the New Year with an elite tournament among the top Under-20 players in the world. Kraken fans can follow Team Canada forward and 2023 second-round draft choice Carson Rehkopf, who leads the Ontario Hockey League in goals (31) and points (55), plus 2023 first-rounder Eduard Sale as a leader for Team Czechia. Forward Jani Nyman figures to be a force for Finland with fellow countryman and Kraken goalie prospect Niklas Kokko (both Finns were picked in the 2022 second round). Zeb Forsfjall (2023 sixth-rounder, forward, Team Sweden) and Ty Nelson (2023 third-rounder, defenseman, Team Canada) are two more Kraken prospects fans can follow during the next two weeks of elite play.

All games will be on NHL Network and you can follow the Seattle prospects and tournament developments on our WJC Live Blog. Fans will have to be awake early (or even stay up late on the West Coast to see some of the action, with early games starting as early as 3 a.m. Pacific time and the next group on the ice at 5:30 a.m. Time to make sure your recording methods are in place.

Dec. 24: Kraken 2022 second-rounders Nyman, Kokko face 2023 second-rounder Carson Rehkopf

Finland opens World Junior play in a matchup with Canada (Tuesday, 5:30 a.m. NHL Network). That means 2022 second-rounders Jani Nyman and Niklas Kokko will face 2023 second-rounder Carson Rehkopf. Just this week, two-time defending champion Canada added Kraken defenseman prospect Ty Nelson to the roster due to injuries. Kokko will start in goal against Canada on Tuesday. The Kraken’s first-round draft choice this past summer, Eduard Sale, will be the first Seattle prospect to play at this World Juniors tourney when Sale and his Czechia take on Slovakia (3 a.m.)

Dec. 24: Full Schedule for 2024 World Junior Championship

(All games Pacific time on NHL Network)

The 2024 version of this compelling tournament will be played in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Tuesday to Jan. 5. Ten teams will compete in World Juniors. The United States will be in Group B for the preliminary round at Frolundaborg arena in Gothenburg, along with Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Norway. Group A consists of Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Latvia at Scandinavium arena in Gothenburg. Russia remains banned from international play because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The top four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, which are on Jan. 2. The semifinals and relegation game are on Jan. 4, and the championship and third-place games will be at Scandinavium on Jan. 5. Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Slovakia vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. (NHL Network or NHLN)

Finland vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. (NHLN)

United States vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. (NHLN)

Sweden vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Finland vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Norway vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Latvia vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 1o:30 a.m. ET (NHLN )

Thursday, Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Germany vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Friday, Dec. 29

Norway vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Latvia vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Czechia vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Canada vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 10:30 p.m. ET (NHLN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Germany vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Sunday, Dec. 31

United States vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Sweden vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Czechia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Canada vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, Frolundaborg, 3 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Quarterfinal 2, Scandinavium, 5:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Quarterfinal 3, Frolundaborg, 8 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Quarterfinal 4, Scandinavium, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Thursday, Jan. 4 (Scandinavium)

Relegation game, 2 a.m. (NHLN)

Semifinal 1, 6 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Semifinal 2, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Friday, Jan. 5 (Scandinavium)

Third-place game, 6 a.m. ET (NHLN)

Championship game, 10:30 a.m. ET (NHLN)