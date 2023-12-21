100-plus Years in the Making 

This is the first in a series of articles celebrating the 2024 Winter Classic. Check back for stories on prominent Seattle hockey figures through the years; Winter Classic traditions, preparation, and key events.

On January 1, the NHL hockey world will shine a spotlight on Seattle when the puck drops for the 15th Winter Classic between the Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights. But beyond the three years that the NHL has had a team in the Emerald City, the event will celebrate a long history and love of the game of hockey in the Pacific Northwest.

Portland Rosebuds | 1914 - 1918

While Seattle may be home to the youngest NHL team, the region is also home to the first American team to be etched onto the Stanley Cup. Back in 1916, the Portland Rosebuds of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association battled the Montreal Canadiens in a five-game Final that ultimately went Montreal’s way (3-2). But at the time, both teams competing for the championship had their names engraved on the trophy and thus, the Rosebuds were memorialized in hockey history.

Seattle Metropolitans | 1915 - 1924

The very next year, the Cup was won by an American team, and again, it was a team from the Pacific Northwest. In 1917, playing at Seattle Ice Arena, the Seattle Metropolitans defeated Montreal in four games. The team competed for the championship again in 1919 (the series was canceled due to a flu pandemic), and in 2020 when they lost to Ottawa in five games.

The Metropolitans played through the 1923-24 season. Along the way, the organization helped foster opportunities for women to play (The Seattle Vamps played in a six-game series in 1921) and ended their nine-year tenure with a 112-92-6 record and six playoff appearances setting the stage for hockey to become a fixture in Seattle.