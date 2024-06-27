2024 NHL Draft Blog: Who, What, When, More 

Thursday, June 27 - 3:24 pm

Welcome to our 2024 NHL Draft Blog covering all things Kraken, along with relevant news and info from around the league and Pacific Division. There’s nothing more relevant than the who, what, where, when and how of the draft. Let’s start there with an NHL Draft primer as we count down the hours until Round 1 Friday (4 p.m., ESPN, KJR 93.3 FM) and Rounds 2 to 7 Saturday (8:30 a.m., ESPN+, NHL Network):

WHO: Prospects Drafted from Nearly Three Dozen Amateur and Pro Leagues

During the two days of the draft, 224 players will be selected. NHL player rosters and prospect pools span across the rinks of North America and Europe, with 34 leagues and 16 different countries generating at least one draft choice in last summer’s 2023 NHL Draft.

The Kraken franchise contributed to the game’s globalization, selecting players from Czechia, Denmark, Belarus, Finland and Sweden to go along with five Canadiens. Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Kraken 2023 second-round center, was the only Danish player selected.

The 16 different countries equate to the most since 2004 when it reached 17 countries (in a draft with nearly 70 more overall selections over nine rounds). Fourteen players born outside North America were first-rounders last June, including Kraken top pick (20th overall) and Czechia center Eduard Sale. In all, 224 prospects will be drafted.

The Canadian Hockey League, comprised of the Western Hockey League (in which both the Everett Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds play), Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, supplied more than a third of the 2023 draft choices. That will no doubt trend similarly this weekend.

WHO: How Old are These Prospects?

Most players selected Friday and Saturday will be 18 years, though some may turn 18 before Sept. 16. Prospects born between Jan. 1 and Sept. 15, 2006 are eligible for NHL Draft for the first time. The majority of the 2024 picks will be players eligible for the first time. But there will be North American players 19 and 20 who will drafted (plus 21-year-olds if a prospect is European) after getting passed up in their first year (and sometimes two years) who are still eligible to have their name called.

Two quick examples to show age range: The Kraken’s 2021 third-round pick Ryan Winterton would have needed to wait an additional year to be drafted if he was born 12 days later in 2004, making his recent five goals during the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Final even more impressive. Kraken/Firebirds stellar defenseman Ryker Evans was 19 when he was picked 35th overall (second round) by Seattle in 2021.

As an older prospect, it meant Evans could join AHL Coachella Valley a year earlier than most other draft picks in 2021, including Seattle picks Winterton, 2021 fourth-rounder D-man Ville Ottavainen and 2021 fifth-rounder forward Jacob Melanson. All three of those prospects turned in solid seasons as AHL rookies this year with the deep playoff runs pretty much developing even further than typical first-year pros.

WHAT: Format and Brief History of the Draft

The first NHL Draft was conducted in 1963 largely to provide a more competitive element in the then six-team NHL instead of one franchise (Montreal) aggressively signing players via a bigger bankroll and sponsorship of junior teams to have exclusive access to star players (the latter was phased out by the time the NHL expanded to 12 teams in the late 1960s). The former NHL Amateur Draft is now called the NHL Entry Draft because some European prospects are already playing in pro leagues by age 18.

The number of rounds for the yearly draft has changed over seven decades from as many as 25 and as few as four, but it was standardized to seven rounds in 2005. If a prospect doesn’t get picked over three years of eligibility, he can still be signed to a free agent contract. The Kraken’s roster and prospect pool provide plenty of proof that not getting drafted is not the end of a hockey dream: Undrafted Kraken center Yanni Gourde won two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay. Kraken forward and 2022-23 AHL rookie of the year Tye Kartye signed with Seattle as a free agent in March 2022. Kraken prospect Logan Morrison, who impressed in a four-game NHL call-up, is another free agent signee.

WHERE: Draft Road Show Will Change in 2025

This June’s draft is at Sphere in Las Vegas, a showplace of showplaces in the Nevada city. It marks the first live sports event at the venue and seems fitting enough at the final locale for the NHL Draft as currently carried out with team officials and entire scouting staff heading to the draft city. The 32 team tables and all that travel to one central destination will change next summer to be similar to the NFL draft, with prospects and select team officials at the central location and all other personnel back at team headquarters.

WHERE: Fans Invited to Friday Watch Party at 32 Bar & Grill

While Vegas is the NHL epicenter this weekend, Kraken fans can join the action at 32 Bar and Grill at Kraken Community Iceplex in the city’s Northgate neighborhood. 32 Bar & Grill will host a watch party presented by Upper Deck beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday, with Kraken broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh set to emcee the event. KJR 93.3 FM will broadcast live with Mike Benton hosting and teaming with Fitzhugh from 4 to 7 p.m. The Kraken-centric event will feature live call-ins from Las Vegas and will feature raffles, food and drink specials and more for fans attending.

WHEN: Draft Day Dreams Come True Friday and Saturday

Some prospects will be in Vegas to hear their names called with families and agents sitting with them, while others will be parked in front of television sets watching national coverage in their home nations. Every story is unique and profoundly a hockey dream come true. For three of those stories, check out our “My Draft Day” series featuring 2021 fifth-rounder Jacob Melanson, 2022 fourth-rounder Tyson Jugnauth and 2023 third-rounder Lukas Dragicevic.

The 4 p.m. start (ESPN, KJR 93.3 FM) Friday will feature seven selections before Seattle picks at No. 8, and Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. broadcast will reveal a pair of Kraken second-round picks in the first hour, plus another six picks over Saturday’s full set of seven rounds.

HOW: As in How Many Picks Do the Kraken Have?

Seattle will have nine draft picks over the seven rounds, including the aforementioned eighth-overall selection and two second-round picks (48th overall and 63rd overall). That translates to three choices among the first 63 players drafted. The extra second-round pick comes via the trade of Alex Wennberg at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline.

The Kraken have two third-round picks: their own at 73rd overall and a pick at 88 that was acquired as part of the mid-inaugural season trade of Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell to Toronto in exchange for draft picks. From there, Seattle selects at No. 88 in the fourth round, No. 105 in Round 6 and 201st overall in the seventh round — all Seattle-assigned picks. GM Ron Francis traded away the fifth-round pick to Colorado earlier this season to add veteran scorer Tomas Tatar to the roster. The Kraken’s ninth and final pick is at No. 202, picked up when forward Calle Jarnkrok was traded to Calgary in 2022.

One proviso: The Kraken player development system is deep and considered among the top third in the NHL in terms of talent and NHL-ready potential. That might well mean Francis stands pat and leans into his scouting staff’s acumen or maybe the Kraken talent pool is deep enough to use some draft capital to move up spots during the draft and/or secure higher picks in future drafts and/or part of a trade involving a player or prospect. It’s all possible and one reason “why” we watch and will report on all moves this weekend.