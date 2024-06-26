Music City, Family Time, Putting on the Jersey

My draft day actually started a couple of days earlier when I went to Nashville early with my mom [Sheryl], my dad [Milan] and my sister, Emily [two years older]. It was the first time in Nashville for all of us. We loved venturing around the city, seeing some spots downtown and it was cool just to hang out with my family. We didn't really know what was going to happen in the draft, but it was a lot of fun and sort of took my mind off things in a good way.

I don’t know that I had a great sleep the night before Day 2 of the draft [when drafted 57th overall with a late second-round pick acquired as part of a trade with Toronto that included inaugural Kraken captain and D-man Mark Giordano). It was hard not to think about the draft and where I might get picked.

Throughout the [2022-23] season, I probably talked to every NHL team. Over Zoom or email or in person, like a dinner or something like that. At the combine, I talked to the majority of the teams there. I talked to Seattle there. I wasn't sure it was going to be Seattle on draft day, but I feel so lucky to get picked by the Kraken. I thought my combine interview with Seattle was pretty good. Maybe that helped out a little bit. We just had a good conversation and connected. I thought I left a good impression.

In those situations, my approach is just to be yourself. Teams know if you're being fake; they know if you're not being yourself, they can tell. They’ve done so many interviews throughout the years with numerous guys, so they can tell if you're trying to be something you're not. For me, being myself meant just answering the questions honestly and showing I want to continue to get better, have a good work ethic and want to help win games. I think what Seattle liked about me was my commitment to keep getting better.

For the second round, we were in a section with other prospects and their families. My agent, Gerry Johannson, was with me too. Honestly, I don’t remember much about what happened when my name was called. It was just a bunch of emotions with my family. I’ve worked toward it my whole life, so to hear my name called was very special. I got up, hugged my family, and then walked down to the floor. I don’t really remember the details, yet it is something I will never forget.