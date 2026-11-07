Game Preview - LAK vs. PIT

Players to Watch

Kings - Adrian Kempe: Over the last four seasons, Kempe has scored nine goals in eight games played against Penguins, leading his team in both goals and points. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Kempe leads all players who have played only in the Western Conference in that metric, while ranking fourth among all players.

Penguins - Evgeni Malkin: Over the last two seasons, Malkin has scored three goals in four games against the Kings, with four points in total during that span. The 40-year-old forward returned to the Pittsburgh lineup on Thursday against Boston and leads his team with six goals in 14 games played this season.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.