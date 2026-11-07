Game Preview - LAK vs. PIT

LAKPITGame117
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have reached the middle game of their seven-game homestand, entering tonight's fourth matchup with a 2-1-0 record. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins -

When: Saturday, November 7 @ 6:00 PM PST
Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Watch: ABTV, DAZN
Listen: 830 AM KLAA, ESPN LA App, LA Kings App

Kings vs. Penguins Tickets 👇

5️⃣ Things To Know For Tonight's Game

  1. The Kings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight in Game 4 of 7 on their current homestand. Los Angeles is off to a 2-1-0 start, following wins over San Jose and Ottawa.
  2. Los Angeles scored a season-high seven goals on Wednesday against the Sharks. It was the first time since April 4, 2026 that the Kings scored seven goals in a game and the first time since March 30, 2025 that the Kings scored at least seven goals in a game that ended in regulation. 
  3. Three of the seven goals came for the Kings on the power play, a season-best in that department. The Kings have now scored six power-play goals thus far on the current homestand, improving to 14th in the NHL this season at 22.4 percent. Forward Quinton Byfield led the way with two power-play goals against San Jose, while forward Adrian Kempe also scored on the man advantage. 
  4. Overall, Kempe led the way for the hosts last time out, as he collected his fifth career NHL hat trick, as part of a four-point night overall. Kempe scored twice in the first period and added his third goal of the game in the second period. Kempe now ranks second on the team in goals (6) and points (12) this season, sitting just one shy of a point-per-game pace in 13 games played.
  5. Forward Artemi Panarin also had a four-point night against San Jose, as he tallied assists on four of the team's seven goals in the commanding victory. Panarin's four points were his most in a game with the Kings and his most in a game since November 25, 2025, when he collected four points (1-3-4) as a member of the New York Rangers. Panarin leads all Kings skaters this season in goals (8), assists (9) and points (17).

Tonight's Projected 👑 Lineup ⬇️

Forwards

Panarin
Laferriere
Kempe
Moore
Byfield
Perry
Lee
Laughton
Chromiak
Haula
Connors
Armia

 

Defensemen

 

Gustafsson
Clarke
Edmundson
Doughty
Anderson
Dumoulin

Goaltenders

Kuemper
Forsberg

Players to Watch

Kings - Adrian Kempe: Over the last four seasons, Kempe has scored nine goals in eight games played against Penguins, leading his team in both goals and points. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Kempe leads all players who have played only in the Western Conference in that metric, while ranking fourth among all players.

Penguins - Evgeni Malkin: Over the last two seasons, Malkin has scored three goals in four games against the Kings, with four points in total during that span. The 40-year-old forward returned to the Pittsburgh lineup on Thursday against Boston and leads his team with six goals in 14 games played this season. 

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

Ways to attend the LA Kings' 7-game homestand

Following a five-game stretch on the road, the LA Kings will look to the electric atmosphere of Crypto.com Arena to drive them to victory as the team gears up for a 7-game homestand. Beginning on October 29 and until November 14, the Kings will face off against teams from around the NHL in a series of exciting match-ups that are sure to leave every fan in attendance on the edge of their seat.

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