Liam Lefebvre continues to defy the numbers, with bigger goals yet to come for the LA Kings prospect

At the 2025 NHL Draft, 224 aspiring hockey players heard their names called.

Liam Lefebvre was not among them.

Lefebvre spent the preceding season at Trinity-Pawling School in Dutchess County, New York, more than 300 miles south of his home in Blainville, Québec. Lefebvre, a forward, averaged better than two points per game, but North American scouts focused their attention elsewhere.

One year later, the Los Angeles Kings are grateful for that.

After Lefebvre starred in both Rimouski and Chicoutimi of the QMJHL in his second draft-eligible season, the Kings selected him 46th overall in 2026 — impressively high for a player who went undrafted the prior year. Ever since, after an offseason trade, he’s led the Cape Breton Eagles with 1.41 points-per-game. And people are taking notice.

Lefebvre, 19, is rerouting the usual pathway to consideration for a World Junior Championship roster spot. Even without representing Canada at prior tournaments like the Hlinka Gretzky Cup or IIHF Under-18 Worlds, Lefebvre remains a candidate for the National Junior Team with the selection camp fast approaching.

“It would be a great honor to put that jersey on,” Lefebvre said. “Never done it before. I want to play my game the best I can, to have that opportunity potentially. It’s playing to my identity — being hard to play against, being in guys’ faces, using my skill, that hard skill, getting to the net. Just bring my sandpaper style of game and continue doing that. If that opens their eyes, I’ll be ready to go.”

Canada should have plenty of goal scorers, between returnees from last year’s bronze medal winners and newcomers like Dima Zhilkin, a potential top-five NHL Draft pick in 2027. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Lefebvre could augment the group by playing the trustworthy hockey that characterized his 2026 playoff run, including the overtime winner he potted in Chicoutimi’s lone victory at the Memorial Cup.

That has caught the eye of those selecting the roster for the tournament this winter.

“He’s a little bit of a late bloomer, but he got himself on the radar with how he played in Chicoutimi last season,” said Alan Millar, the Team Canada general manager. “He helped them win the QMJHL championship and was an integral part of their success in getting to the Memorial Cup. As we’ve watched him this season, he’s presenting some versatility. He’s a guy with some offensive ability and can play a bigger, heavier game down the lineup if needed. He’s deserving of the views we’re getting of him.”