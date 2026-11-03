LA Kings Make Trio of Roster Moves

The LA Kings have loaned forward Taylor Ward to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, and have recalled forward Kenny Connors. Additionally, goaltender Hampton Slukynsky has been reassigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Connors, 23, has seven points (1-6=7) in 11 games with the Reign this season, and posted 15 goals and 41 points (15-26=41) in 65 games last year as part of his first professional campaign. He added two assists in five Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth round (103rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Connors played three seasons of collegiate hockey for the UMass-Amherst Minutemen (H-East), recording 77 points (26-51=77) in 109 games played. In his freshman season (2022-23), Connors finished second on the team in scoring with nine goals and 26 points (9-17=26), including 17 points (6-11=17) in 24 conference matchups, to earn Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors. A native of Glen Mills, Pa., Connors earned a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Moncton and Halifax, scoring twice in the tournament.