Ways to attend the LA Kings' 7-game homestand

Following a five-game stretch on the road, the LA Kings will look to the electric atmosphere of Crypto.com Arena to drive them to victory as the team gears up for a 7-game homestand. Beginning on October 29 and until November 14, the Kings will face off against teams from around the NHL in a series of exciting match-ups that are sure to leave every fan in attendance on the edge of their seat.

From purchasing a single-game ticket, securing a ticket pack, or exploring group tickets, there are plenty of ways to reserve a spot at Crypto.com Arena and cheer on the Kings as they look to climb the Pacific Division standings.

Check out the different ways to attend the Kings’ upcoming games:

Oct. 29 vs Ottawa Senators, presentado por Delta Airlines

Día de Muertos Ticket Pack

Celebrate Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead with the Kings’ ticket pack featuring a hoodie dedicated to the Hispanic holiday. Starting at $56, fans can purchase a ticket to the game and an exclusive hooded jersey that pays tribute to the yearly tradition that honors deceased loved ones.

Single Game Ticket

If fans would rather purchase a single-game ticket, they still wouldn’t leave empty-handed. The first 10,000 fans at the door will receive a Sugar Skull Neck Gaiter, perfect for protecting yourself from the cold chill of the arena. A Día de Muertos collection of hoodies, crewnecks, long sleeves and tees will also be available for purchase at the Team LA Store on game day.

Oct. 31 vs Buffalo Sabres

Single Game Ticket

Get into the Halloween spirit with a 1 p.m. game at Crypto.com Arena. The perfect start to a spooky day, the first 5,000 kids to enter Kings Territory will receive a Halloween Candy Bucket — just in time for trick-or-treating at the concourse!

Nov. 4 vs San Jose Sharks

Single Game Ticket

Secure a ticket to the Kings’ Nov. 4 game vs the Sharks and watch the ice rink come to life as the ultimate NorCal - SoCal rivalry takes place before your eyes.

Nov. 7 vs Pittsburgh Penguins, presented by Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Hockey Fights Cancer Blanket Ticket Pack

The Kings will be honoring those who are battling cancer in their Nov. 7 game versus the Penguins. For just $78, fans can attend the game and show their support with the Hockey Fights Cancer ticket pack, including an HFC blanket upon purchase. All proceeds will be donated to CHLA.

Single Game Ticket

Fans can also go to the game through a single-game ticket option. With the purchase of a ticket, fans will be given a Hockey Fights Cancer poster card in solidarity of individuals impacted by cancer. Additionally, Kings Cancer Foundation will be auctioning off lavender player-signed jerseys and Darcy Kuemper’s Hockey Fights Cancer mask while HFC NHL locker room gear and socks will be available for purchase at the Kings Care Foundation Booth.

Nov. 10 vs Nashville Predators, presented by Iron Bow Technologies

Single Game Ticket

Snag a single-game ticket as Adrian Kempe and Filip Forsberg face off against one another on Nov. 10. The two Swedish wingers — who were teammates in the 2026 Winter Olympics — share an undeniable offensive prowess that will make this game an unforgettable one.

Nov. 12 vs New York Islanders, presented by IBEW Local 11 & NECA LA

Hockey for Heroes Performance Hat Ticket Pack

Honor your community heroes and elevate your wardrobe with the Hockey for Heroes ticket pack. For just $66, fans can buy a ticket to the Nov. 12 game vs the Islanders and secure a LA Kings performance hat along with it.

Single Game Ticket

Purchasing a single-game ticket is an additional option that gives fans access to both the excitement of a Kings game and a celebration of heroes in the community. Through the help of the Hockey For Heroes Contribution Program, former military members will be in attendance thanks to the generous donations from ticket members and fans.

Nov. 14 vs Calgary Flames, presented by Six Flags Magic Mountain

Single Game Ticket

Nov. 14 is Kids Night at Crypto.com Arena! It will be a memorable night in more ways than one, beginning with a special Puck-e-cheese Plush giveaway for the first 5,000 kids in attendance.