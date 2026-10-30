INSIDER: The LA Kings Have a Plan 3-on-3 & It's Showing Up On The Ice

Over the summer, after joining Peter Laviolette’s staff in Los Angeles, Associate Coach Phil Housley knew he had his work cut out for him in a specific area of the game.
That was 3-on-3 play.
The Kings were record-setting in that area the season before and not in the right way. The Kings set NHL records for overtime games played and defeats in either overtime or the shootout. Over the course of a season, 20 defeats beyond the scheduled 60 minutes adds up. You can look at it as 20 points gained, which it technically is, but it’s also 20 points dropped. When you finish three points shy of home-ice advantage and five points shy of a division title, it becomes that much more glaring.
With the coaching change over the summer, it was an area that needed to change. Housley said he watched several hours of film specifically in 3-on-3 situations. I want to share his full quote from back in August, lightly edited, which I think shows just how much emphasis and importance the Kings’ coaching staff put into those situations, even before a single player stepped foot on the ice for training camp.
“Lavi and I have a huge agreement on having a plan 3-on-3 and 4-on-4, it’s really important that guys understand the situation 3-on-3,” Housley said. “I mean, we can talk about possession till we’re blue in the face, right? That’s the main thing, possession, but I think there’s got to be some plans in certain areas of the ice, especially n the defensive zone. In the offensive zone, when you’re getting into certain areas, you better have a plan where they can’t double up and now you lose possession. So, we have a really good, structured plan 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 and I think it’s going to help. I know in New York, our first year, when we won the President’s Trophy there, we had great success in overtime. I think you’ve got to allow the players to use their skills, that’s why they’re out there, but also within that framework is just have an idea what certain things might be a breakout, might be a neutral-zone regroup. What are we going to do with the puck when we have total possession in the offensive zone and it’s man-on-man? What are the ways we can create confusion and maybe see some better ice? There’s a lot of things that go into it. [In watching last season’s 3-on-3] footage, I can see that just the structure a little bit could be better. I’m not trying to knock anybody but I think that played into it. I think they were attached to their guy too much. You can be in a 1-2 sort of a triangle and that will eventually evolve when you get in the defensive zone. So, there’s some ways I think we can improve, especially when we don’t have the puck.”