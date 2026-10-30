INSIDER: The LA Kings Have a Plan 3-on-3 & It's Showing Up On The Ice

Laviolette is accurate on two counts.

The first is that the Kings are executing better in overtime.

Sure, they have two wins and two losses. But in looking at the defeats, they had the better of the chances both against San Jose and Vegas. They probably needed a save in the former and in the latter, they had two Grade-A looks before allowing a 4-on-3 power-play goal. In wins since against New York and Ottawa, the Kings controlled the play and got rewarded for it.

Per SportLOGIQ, the Kings rank third in the NHL in puck possession time in the offensive zone in 3-on-3 situations. The same website has the Kings ranked second in the league in possession rating at 3-on-3. Now, possession is good and part of the game, but if it’s possession for the sake of possession, you’re probably not witnessing a ton of offensive opportunities. The Kings have also been a Top-10 team in shot attempts from the slot, with a good percentage of those chances coming off the cycle, generated by offensive-zone possession time.

Across the board, the Kings rank in the Top-10 in the league in just about every offensive category in 3-on-3 situations. It’s probably an oversimplification, but when you possess the puck more than your opponent and you turn that possession into changes, you’ll probably have success. That’s what the players on the ice are seeing.

Quinton Byfield – We’re just trying to handle the puck as much as we can, taking the right shots. We went over it during training camp, in some practices as well. You want to possess the puck, kind of tire them out and let the next guy up come on. We’ve gone a great job of that.”

Trevor Moore – I think we’ve talked about the puck possession and making sure that in certain areas, just knowing where the puck should go. Possession is everything in overtime and then it’s having the skill guys make good plays [off of that possession].

The second point is that the players are buying in.

In speaking with Kings captain Drew Doughty last night, he said that throughout his career, he’s never had this kind of dedicated, 3-on-3 practice time. He credited the coaching staff for almost force-feeding it to the players and making sure they worked on it. It probably sacrificed a bit of time that could have been dedicated elsewhere, but when you really think about how important 3-on-3 play is, with regards to wins and losses, it makes sense.

In terms of preparation, practice time and strategy, the buy-in from the players is there, as Laviolette said.

“It’s the first year in my whole career that we’ve ever actually worked on 3-on-3, so a lot of credit to the coaches in that area. We worked on it in camp. We worked on it before the season started and they had a bit of a game plan, which we didn’t really have before either. So, a lot of credit to them for making us work on it.”

There’s a long way to go, especially when you factor in how often the Kings went into overtime last season. They actually won three of their first five games that went beyond 60 minutes last season as well, so it’s not like the start wasn’t okay in that area. But even with that, I think that it just feels like things have been on another level. The preparation and buy-in have both been there, which is important. The execution is there too, which has been noticeable. Players are on board with what is being asked of them and, in 3-on-3 situations, they’re executing it on the ice.

A good sign, just in case the Kings want to try and break only one of their NHL records this time around.