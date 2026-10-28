FINAL - LAK 1, CHI 2

The LA Kings finished their roadtrip with a record of 3-2-0, after they dropped the finale by a 2-1 final score on Tuesday evening against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Los Angeles fourth line got the scoring started inside the game’s first three minutes. Forward Andre Lee got a shot through from up high, which was kept out by Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight. The rebound fell to Jared Wright, who was inches away from his first career NHL goal on a shot on the rebound, but after the puck sat in the crease, it was forward Samuel Helenius who buried the rebound for his first of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Chicago picked up two power plays late in the second period, just three seconds apart, and finally beat Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg on the second opportunity. Attacking down the right wing, forward Connor Bedard played the role of facilitator, as he found forward Roman Kantserov in the low slow, where he buried from close range for his fifth goal of the season and a 1-1 score.

Midway through the third period, the Blackhawks pulled ahead with the game-winning goal. Forward Quinton Byfield tried to find defenseman Erik Gustafsson behind his own net, but Chicago picked off the pass and attacked quickly in the offensive zone. Two passes later, defenseman Wyatt Kaiser found a lot of space in the left-hand circle and beat Forsberg for his first goal of the season and a 2-1 lead.

Hear from forwards Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield, as well as Head Coach Peter Laviolette, after tonight’s defeat.

Game Highlights ⬇️