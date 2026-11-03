INSIDER: LA Kings Ice Reseda Is 10 Years In The Making

LA Kings Ice Reseda was a long time in the making.

“We started working on this the last time we had the All-Star Game in 2017,” Kings President Luc Robitaille said. “We talked about it with Councilman Broomfield back then, so we've been working with him a long time. Sometimes, it takes time to get things going but it's good for us that he was able to keep his people stuck to it. Now, it's finally coming to fruition.”

Today, the Kings officially opened the newest ice rink in Southern California with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an important addition for hockey in the Valley. The project has been well in the works, with ground broken in 2022. Today is four years in the making from shovels in the ground to completion and 10 years in the making from when the discussions actually began. A full decade, finally with something to show.

From the team’s press release, LA Kings Ice Reseda is the seventh permanent public ice facility operated by the Kings’ partnership with American Sports Entertainment Company, also including the team’s primary practice facility in El Segundo, which consists of three ice sheets.

The new facility in Reseda, measuring 26,800 square feet, includes an NHL-sized ice surface, along with supporting amenities such as office space, public seating, skate rental, a pro shop and concessions. The site also features an outdoor roller area measuring approximately 60-feet by 120-feet accompanied by a dedicated 1,200-square-foot support building.

Last summer, the community in Panorama City lost an important rink with the closure of Valley Ice Center. Robitaille said the Kings organization found out “the night before” the rink closed. While under the Kings branding, the Kings were not involved with the ownership or operation of that rink and they were caught by surprise when learning the rink would cease operations.

While the rink in Reseda was obviously in the works for far longer than the timing of the closed rink, the timing meant that the California Heat youth program would be displaced and in search of a home. As a part of today’s announcement, the Heat will make the new building their home, which is important for a program that has been long intertwined in California youth hockey.

“That program has been a really good program for many, many years, so it was important to keep it afloat,” Robitaille added. “We’ve got to open more rinks. I mean we're always looking into it, or we're trying to keep the [ones that are running now] open before they close.”