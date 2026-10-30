LA Kings, ASEC, and Councilmember Blumenfield Open LA Kings Ice Reseda

In partnership with Councilmember Bob Blumenfield and the City of Los Angeles, the LA Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open LA Kings Ice Reseda at 1:30 p.m. PDT today. The ice rink will serve as a new permanent home for the California Heat, one of the San Fernando Valley’s most established youth hockey programs, and reinforces a shared commitment to expanding access to the sport.

Backed by Reseda Rising, Councilmember Blumenfield’s multi-front initiative to find, direct and coordinate over $100 million worth of transformative investment in the community, construction on the 26,800-square-foot building began in July 2022. LA Kings Ice Reseda includes an NHL-regulation 85-foot by 200-foot ice surface, along with supporting amenities such as office space, public seating, skate rental, a pro shop, and concessions. The site also features an outdoor roller area measuring approximately 60-feet by 120-feet accompanied by a dedicated 1,200-square-foot support building.

“This rink is for everyone in our community. Whether you are a first-time skater or a player for the California Heat. This is a new, permanent home for all to enjoy,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “Every new sheet of ice helps grow hockey in Southern California, and we’re proud to open LA Kings Ice Reseda alongside Councilmember Blumenfield, the City of Los Angeles and ASEC.”

Located at 18212 Sherman Way in Reseda, Calif., LA Kings Ice Reseda marks the seventh permanent public ice facility operated by the Kings’ partnership with ASEC, joining LA Kings Ice Burbank, LA Kings Iceland Paramount, LA Kings Ice PV, The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center (Valencia), LA Kings Ice Mammoth Lakes, Toyota Sports Performance Center (El Segundo).

In addition to hosting the California Heat youth program, the venue will serve Reseda and the greater Los Angeles community, including the students at the neighboring Magnolia Science Academy, with public skating sessions, learn-to-skate lessons, Little Kings learn-to-play programming, and more events throughout the year. The facility will also host select games in the LA Kings High School Hockey League, beginning with a contest between the LA Venom and Kern County Knights junior varsity teams on Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

“From one line in a local park bond measure in the 1990s about an ice rink, to the LA Kings and I partnering to bring this rink to reality, to cobbling together $30 million - we overcame a litany of obstacles and hip checks to create the city’s only municipally owned ice rink,” said Councilmember Blumenfield. “Whether it's your first time on ice or you want to rehearse a triple axel, this rink will serve future hockey players, figure skaters, curlers, and more and I cannot wait to see the positive impacts it will have throughout our West Valley communities on both recreation and economic development.”