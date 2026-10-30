LA Kings, ASEC, and Councilmember Blumenfield Open LA Kings Ice Reseda

LittleKings
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

In partnership with Councilmember Bob Blumenfield and the City of Los Angeles, the LA Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open LA Kings Ice Reseda at 1:30 p.m. PDT today. The ice rink will serve as a new permanent home for the California Heat, one of the San Fernando Valley’s most established youth hockey programs, and reinforces a shared commitment to expanding access to the sport.

Backed by Reseda Rising, Councilmember Blumenfield’s multi-front initiative to find, direct and coordinate over $100 million worth of transformative investment in the community, construction on the 26,800-square-foot building began in July 2022. LA Kings Ice Reseda includes an NHL-regulation 85-foot by 200-foot ice surface, along with supporting amenities such as office space, public seating, skate rental, a pro shop, and concessions. The site also features an outdoor roller area measuring approximately 60-feet by 120-feet accompanied by a dedicated 1,200-square-foot support building.

“This rink is for everyone in our community. Whether you are a first-time skater or a player for the California Heat. This is a new, permanent home for all to enjoy,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “Every new sheet of ice helps grow hockey in Southern California, and we’re proud to open LA Kings Ice Reseda alongside Councilmember Blumenfield, the City of Los Angeles and ASEC.”

Located at 18212 Sherman Way in Reseda, Calif., LA Kings Ice Reseda marks the seventh permanent public ice facility operated by the Kings’ partnership with ASEC, joining LA Kings Ice Burbank, LA Kings Iceland Paramount, LA Kings Ice PV, The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center (Valencia), LA Kings Ice Mammoth Lakes, Toyota Sports Performance Center (El Segundo).

In addition to hosting the California Heat youth program, the venue will serve Reseda and the greater Los Angeles community, including the students at the neighboring Magnolia Science Academy, with public skating sessions, learn-to-skate lessons, Little Kings learn-to-play programming, and more events throughout the year. The facility will also host select games in the LA Kings High School Hockey League, beginning with a contest between the LA Venom and Kern County Knights junior varsity teams on Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

“From one line in a local park bond measure in the 1990s about an ice rink, to the LA Kings and I partnering to bring this rink to reality, to cobbling together $30 million - we overcame a litany of obstacles and hip checks to create the city’s only municipally owned ice rink,” said Councilmember Blumenfield. “Whether it's your first time on ice or you want to rehearse a triple axel, this rink will serve future hockey players, figure skaters, curlers, and more and I cannot wait to see the positive impacts it will have throughout our West Valley communities on both recreation and economic development.”

Additional Quotes from Key Stakeholders:

“The opening of LA Kings Ice Reseda represents an important investment in the future of youth sports and community recreation in the San Fernando Valley,” said ASEC President and COO, Brad Berman. “ASEC is proud to partner with the LA Kings, Councilmember Blumenfield, and the City of Los Angeles to deliver a first-class facility that will provide opportunities for athletes, families, and residents for years to come. We look forward to seeing this venue become a hub for hockey, skating, and community engagement.”

“The California Heat is thrilled to celebrate the opening of LA Kings Reseda Ice and call this facility home. This marks an exciting new chapter for our club and the hockey community throughout the San Fernando Valley, providing more opportunities for players to develop, families to connect, and kids to discover the game,” said California Heat President, Michael Santiago. We’re grateful to the LA Kings, ASEC, and the City of Los Angeles for their commitment to growing hockey in our community and creating opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. We’re excited for the future and look forward to growing the game together and inspiring the next generation of hockey players.”

“We’re grateful to the LA Kings for helping to bring new opportunities to our community and making hockey more accessible to the next generation,” said Magnolia Public Schools CEO, Alfredo Rubalcava. "Partnerships like this show what’s possible when organizations come together to create meaningful experiences for young people. We look forward to seeing our students and local families enjoy this rink, discover a new passion, and build memories that will last a lifetime,” added Rubalcava.

About the LA Kings

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community.  Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.  Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

About ASEC

American Sports Entertainment Company is a leading owner, operator, and manager of recreational sports facilities across the United States and provides the highest-quality venues for athletes, families, and communities. With a commitment to excellence, ASEC oﬀers top-tier sports programs, event experiences, and training opportunities for all levels of participation. For more information, please visit www.asecenters.com.

About the California Heat

California Heat is a 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt youth hockey organization based in the San Fernando Valley, serving over 200 players and families. Originally founded as the West Valley Wolves in 1992, the program transitioned to California Heat in 2012 and continues to focus on development, competition, and community. For more information, please visit www.caheathockey.com.

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