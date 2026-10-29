LA Kings Recall Martin Chromiak from AHL-Ontario

The LA Kings have loaned forward Jared Wright to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, and have recalled Martin Chromiak from Ontario.

Chromiak, 24, leads all Reign skaters in scoring with six goals and eight points (6-2=8) in nine games this season with a team-best two game-winning goals (GWG) and 35 shots. Chromiak earned the AHL’s Player of the Week honors for the week ending Oct. 25 after notching four goals and six points (4-2=6) in three games for the Reign.

Selected in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Kings, Chromiak has accumulated 82 goals and 163 points (82-81=163) in 276 career AHL games over parts of six seasons with Ontario. His best season came in the 2025-26 campaign where he set professional career-highs in games played (71), goals (28), assists (28) and points (56), pacing all Reign players in each category. Chromiak also set career-marks in game-winning goals (7) and power-play goals (12) which led the team in both categories and tied for third and fourth-most among all AHL skaters. He has added a pair of goals and one assist (2-1=3) in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff outings.

Prior to turning pro, Chromiak appeared in 88 games for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) over two seasons (2019-20; 2021-22) where he posted 55 goals and 119 points (55-64=119), including a team-leading 44 goals (44-42=86) in the 2021-22 campaign. Before joining the Canadian junior ranks, Chromiak played for HC Dukla Trenčín of Slovak Extraliga, Slovakia’s top professional hockey league, collecting 26 points (12-14=26) with a cumulative plus-12 rating in 66 games over parts of three seasons (2018-21).

Internationally, the Ilava, Slovakia native has represented his home country in five International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including three IIHF Men’s World Championships (2026, 2025, 2023), one IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship (2021) and one IIHF Men’s Under-18 World Junior Championship (2019).