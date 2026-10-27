Game Preview - LAK @ CHI

Players to Watch

Kings - Artemi Panarin: Since the start of the trip, Panarin ranks tied for second in the NHL with four goals, while his seven points are tied for the third-most leaguewide. Panarin, who spent two seasons in Chicago, has 21 points (8-13-21) in 14 career games played against his former club, good for 1.5 points-per-game.

Blackhawks - Patrick Kane: In his first season back with Chicago, Kane currently leads his team in assists (6) and points (7) through the first 11 games played. Kane ranks second in franchise history in assists (785) and points (1,232), while his 447 goals are the third most in Blackhawks history.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.