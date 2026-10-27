Game Preview - LAK @ CHI

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By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

With a winning record already secured, the LA Kings conclude their five-game roadtrip this evening in Chicago, with a very-good trip on the line. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks -

When: Tuesday, October 27 @ 5:00 PM PST
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

Watch: ABTV, DAZN
Listen: 830 AM KLAA, ESPN LA App, LA Kings App

5️⃣ Things To Know For Tonight's Game

  1. The LA Kings bring a 3-1-0 record on their current roadtrip into tonight's trip finale against the Blackhawks. With a win tonight, the Kings would move back to within one game of .500 on the season. 
  2. The Kings got four goals and eight points from their defensemen last night in New York, just the third time in franchise history they've achieved that feat. Blueliners Drew Doughty, Brandt Clarke, Mikey Anderson and Joel Edmundson all scored for the Kings, led by a three-point night from Doughty, his first since February 22, 2025. 
  3. Forward Taylor Ward scored on his first NHL shift of the season yesterday in New York, the game-opening goal, to put the Kings ahead 75 seconds in. Ward's goal was the fifth of his NHL career, after he scored three goals in 36 games played with the Kings last season. 
  4. Forwards Artemi Panarin and Alex Laferriere continued their strong offensive starts to the season with multi-point games against the Rangers. Panarin, a former Blackhawk, scored the game-winning goal in the second period, his team-leading seventh tally of the season. Laferriere collected a pair of assists, bringing his total for the season to a team-leading seven. 
  5. Tonight is the first back-to-back of the season for the Kings. Los Angeles played a league-most 16 back-to-back sets of games last season, collecting 17 points. In total, the Kings will only play 10 back-to-backs this season, including nine between two road cities.

Tonight's Projected 👑 Lineup ⬇️

Forwards

Panarin
Laferriere
Kempe
Moore
Byfield
Ward
Haula
Laughton
Armia
Lee
Helenius
Perry

 

Defensemen

 

Gustafsson
Clarke
Edmundson
Doughty
Anderson
Dumoulin

Goaltenders

Forsberg
Kuemper

Players to Watch

Kings - Artemi Panarin: Since the start of the trip, Panarin ranks tied for second in the NHL with four goals, while his seven points are tied for the third-most leaguewide. Panarin, who spent two seasons in Chicago, has 21 points (8-13-21) in 14 career games played against his former club, good for 1.5 points-per-game. 

Blackhawks - Patrick Kane: In his first season back with Chicago, Kane currently leads his team in assists (6) and points (7) through the first 11 games played. Kane ranks second in franchise history in assists (785) and points (1,232), while his 447 goals are the third most in Blackhawks history. 

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

Ways to attend the LA Kings' 7-game homestand

Following a five-game stretch on the road, the LA Kings will look to the electric atmosphere of Crypto.com Arena to drive them to victory as the team gears up for a 7-game homestand. Beginning on October 29 and until November 14, the Kings will face off against teams from around the NHL in a series of exciting match-ups that are sure to leave every fan in attendance on the edge of their seat.

Día de Muertos - be there Oct 29 and get a hoodie ticket pack!

Celebrate Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead with the Kings’ ticket pack featuring a hoodie dedicated to the Hispanic holiday. Starting at $56, fans can purchase a ticket to the game and an exclusive hooded jersey that pays tribute to the yearly tradition that honors deceased loved ones.

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