LA Kings Announce New Hall Of Fame Selection Committee

The LA Kings have announced the formation of the organization’s first-ever Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The group will be led by newly-appointed Chairperson, former Kings forward and long-time television color-commentator Jim Fox. The diverse 11-member committee is comprised of alumni, broadcasters, current and former club employees, long-time season ticket members, and current and former members of the local television, radio, digital and print media.

“The LA Kings have a great history, built over six decades by so many outstanding players, coaches, broadcasters and people behind the scenes,” said Fox. “I’m honored to chair this committee and work with a group that brings so many different perspectives and connections to the organization. Our job is to recognize the people who have made a real difference in Kings history and make sure their contributions are remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

The LA Kings Hall of Fame has celebrated the individuals who have shaped the franchise for decades. On Opening Night, October 6, 2026, the organization unveiled the Hall of Fame’s new permanent home at Crypto.com Arena during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located on the arena’s main concourse adjacent to the Team LA Store, the structure honors the individual legacies and contributions of notable players, staff members and broadcasters throughout the franchise’s 60-year history.

As part of this new chapter for the Hall of Fame, the Kings formalized a selection process through the creation of the Selection Committee, which will nominate and support future inductees. The committee’s collective knowledge and connection to the organization will help preserve the franchise’s history and recognize those whose contributions have helped shape the LA Kings.

Following is a list of the new LA Kings Hall of Fame Selection Committee:

Michael Altieri – Kings Senior Executive

Bob Borgen – Kings Historian and former Kings TV Producer

Jesse Cohen – Host of All The Kings Men Podcast and other Kings media platforms

Lisa Dillman – Sports Journalist

Daryl Evans – Kings Alumni and current LA Kings Radio and Television Analyst

Jim Fox (Chair) – Kings Alumni and current LA Kings TV Analyst

Nick Nickson – Former Kings Play-by-Play Announcer and Hockey Hall of Fame Honoree

Harry Ouzounian – Kings/Hockey Historian

Luc Robitaille – Kings Alumni and current LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Fame Member

Linda Rydbeck – Former President of the LA Kings Booster Club

Jeff Shulman – NHL Off-Ice Official