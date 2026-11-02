Los Angeles Kings, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Los Angeles

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By LA Kings
LAKings.com

Today, the LA Kings, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Los Angeles. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Kings uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Kings will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms every Wednesday home game, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 4 against the San Jose Sharks. The team is scheduled to wear the uniforms seven times throughout the season, with the exception of Feb. 24 versus Montreal. The full Hometown Remix schedule is below:

  • November 4 vs. San Jose (7:00 p.m.)
  • December 9 vs. San Jose (6:30 p.m.)
  • December 30 vs. Toronto (7:00 p.m.)
  • January 6 vs. Washington (7:00 p.m.)
  • January 13 vs. St. Louis (7:00 p.m.)
  • March 3 vs. Tampa Bay (7:00 p.m.)
  • March 31 vs. Winnipeg (7:00 p.m.)
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Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Key design inspiration for the Kings’ Hometown Remix uniform comes from Los Angeles’ street and art culture, expressed through the iconic colors that have defined six decades of Kings hockey.

60 years strong. That deserves a true celebration. And you’ll find it here, in the Kings’ Hometown Remix jersey. An homage to Los Angeles’ street and art culture, in the vivid colors of the last 60 years of Kings hockey action. Royal purple provides the backdrop for a standout front crest featuring a Hollywood-inspired serif font, purple crown outline, and pinstripe details. The sleeves bring L.A.’s iconic palm trees to the fore, with detailed debossing. And look inside: there are six diamonds to represent the six decades of Kings hockey. This jersey is a true memento of the Kings’ proud history, as well as a reflection of the communities that have supported and made the team what it is today.

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“This uniform celebrates all 60 years of Kings hockey, from our first season in 1967 to our Stanley Cup championships, and it’s woven with details that could only come from Los Angeles,” said Luc Robitaille, LA Kings President. “When our players and fans wear this jersey, they’re wearing our history.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer.  “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store

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