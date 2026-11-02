Los Angeles Kings, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Los Angeles

Today, the LA Kings, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Los Angeles. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Kings uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.
The Kings will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms every Wednesday home game, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 4 against the San Jose Sharks. The team is scheduled to wear the uniforms seven times throughout the season, with the exception of Feb. 24 versus Montreal. The full Hometown Remix schedule is below:
- November 4 vs. San Jose (7:00 p.m.)
- December 9 vs. San Jose (6:30 p.m.)
- December 30 vs. Toronto (7:00 p.m.)
- January 6 vs. Washington (7:00 p.m.)
- January 13 vs. St. Louis (7:00 p.m.)
- March 3 vs. Tampa Bay (7:00 p.m.)
- March 31 vs. Winnipeg (7:00 p.m.)