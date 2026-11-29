The LA Kings completed the Freeway Faceoff weekend sweep, as they skated to a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The Ducks opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Cutter Gauthier. With speed through the neutral zone, Gauthier weaved his way through neutral zone before he beat Kings defenseman Cody Ceci to the outside and finished at the net to put the visitors ahead. Gauthier’s goal was his 20th in the month of November, tying an NHL record for the most goals in a single month in league history.

With just over five minutes remaining in the opening period, the Kings tied the game at one with a goal off the rush. Forward Alex Laferriere won the puck back in his own zone, before generating speed the other way on a give-and-go with forward Adrian Kempe. Laferriere then danced around Anaheim forward Mikael Granlund before he fed forward Artemi Panarin for the one-timer goal, his ninth of the season, to tie the game 1-1 through 20 minutes.

On their second power play of the game, the Kings converted, as forward Kevin Fiala scored his first goal since returning from injury earlier this month. After Kempe won the faceoff in the offensive zone, the Kings possessed the puck along the left wall. Laferriere worked it down to Panarin below the goal line and he found Fiala crashing down for a one-timer goal and a 2-1 advantage.

Los Angeles doubled the lead midway through the second period, with the top line cashing in once again. Panarin and Ceci exchanged passes up top, setting Ceci up in the slot. His shot went hard off the endboards, rebounding directly to Laferriere in the inner slot. The Harvard product quickly fired the rebound past Anaheim netminder Lukas Dostal for his third point of the game and a 3-1 Kings lead.

Anaheim pulled a goal back on a bit of a hard-luck play for the Kings. With a delayed penalty and the Ducks attacking 6-on-5, forward Nikita Nesterenko possessed the puck in the corner in the offensive zone. His pass towards the slot was deflected by Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson, but the puck shot up over the shoulder of Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg and in to make it a 3-2 game.

Just 29 seconds after the Ducks pulled within one, the Kings struck back with a goal in transition to restore the two-goal advantage. Attacking on a 2-on-1 rush, coming off a block by Ceci, Laferriere made the early pass to Panarin, hitting him on his backhand. Panarin got his second hand on the stick after controlling the puck and beat Dostal to his near post for his second goal of the game and the 4-2 lead.

Shortly past the halfway mark of the third period, Anaheim once again moved to just a goal down as defenseman Tristan Luneau capitalized on an individual effort. Luneau worked his way through the slot and his shot was deflected over the net, off the stick of defenseman Drew Doughty. Luneau followed his shot off the glass, drove the net and buried the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

The visitors came all the way back to tie the game less than two minutes after Luneau’s goal, as forward Beckett Sennecke buried his 14th of the season. Sennecke worked his way down the right wing and beat Forsberg with a shot from well outside the dots, in the right-hand circle, as the Ducks equalized at four goals apiece.

Once again, however, the Kings answered to restore their lead, this time for good. After Los Angeles cleared its own zone, with forward Trevor Moore chasing the puck out through center ice. His hard work jarred the puck free in the offensive zone, with forward Erik Haula collecting the loose puck, carrying it to the front of the net and burying on the forehand for his fifth tally of the season and a 5-4 advantage.

Hear from Panarin, Laferriere, Fiala and Head Coach Peter Laviolette after tonight’s win.

Game Highlights ⬇️