1. Bucking The Trend

The roadtrip was a good one for several reasons and each win bucked the trend on an issue that had plagued the Kings all season.

In Boston, the Kings deservedly pulled ahead 1-0, but despite several additional chances, the score remained 1-0. Then, late in the second period, forward Andre Lee willed a puck into the back of the net for that ever-so-important insurance goal. Coming into that game, the Kings had lost five games this season either exactly at 2-1, or by empty-netters, extending a 2-1 lead. By getting the insurance goal, the Kings finally got that elusive second, providing a bit of breathing room in an eventual 3-0 win.

In Toronto, the Kings really didn’t play all that poorly but they found themselves trailing 3-0 through 23 minutes of play. All season long, bad moments overcame good stretches, where they let small moments ruin long stretches of solid play, resulting in losses. Against the Maple Leafs, the Kings felt like they were playing well and remained confident, despite the scoreline. Goals from Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere and Erik Haula tied the game, before Adrian Kempe won it in the shootout. After losing too often this season in a similar fashion, the Kings overcame those moments in Toronto.

Then came Montreal, when the Kings finally won a game 2-1. As noted, it was winless in five 2-1 games or 2-1 adjacent games. Against the Canadiens, the Kings pulled back in front late in the second period and while they didn’t simply batten down the hatches, they defended strongly throughout the rest of the game and also continued to push and generate chances. After a handful of defeats in those scenarios, the Kings got that first low-scoring win of the season.

2. Darce The Difference Maker

Three games played, three victories.

Darcy Kuemper has been one of the NHL’s best goalies on the road this season. He’s 6-1-1 in total, with a .915 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average and if you exclude Opening Night in Colorado, those numbers improve to rank among the NHL’s best.