The LA Kings skated to a 3-1-0 record on their recent four-game roadtrip, getting things moving back in the right direction after a disappointing homestand.
Here are five key takeaways from a good showing on the road.
The LA Kings skated to a 3-1-0 record on their recent four-game roadtrip, getting things moving back in the right direction after a disappointing homestand.
Here are five key takeaways from a good showing on the road.
1. Bucking The Trend
The roadtrip was a good one for several reasons and each win bucked the trend on an issue that had plagued the Kings all season.
In Boston, the Kings deservedly pulled ahead 1-0, but despite several additional chances, the score remained 1-0. Then, late in the second period, forward Andre Lee willed a puck into the back of the net for that ever-so-important insurance goal. Coming into that game, the Kings had lost five games this season either exactly at 2-1, or by empty-netters, extending a 2-1 lead. By getting the insurance goal, the Kings finally got that elusive second, providing a bit of breathing room in an eventual 3-0 win.
In Toronto, the Kings really didn’t play all that poorly but they found themselves trailing 3-0 through 23 minutes of play. All season long, bad moments overcame good stretches, where they let small moments ruin long stretches of solid play, resulting in losses. Against the Maple Leafs, the Kings felt like they were playing well and remained confident, despite the scoreline. Goals from Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere and Erik Haula tied the game, before Adrian Kempe won it in the shootout. After losing too often this season in a similar fashion, the Kings overcame those moments in Toronto.
Then came Montreal, when the Kings finally won a game 2-1. As noted, it was winless in five 2-1 games or 2-1 adjacent games. Against the Canadiens, the Kings pulled back in front late in the second period and while they didn’t simply batten down the hatches, they defended strongly throughout the rest of the game and also continued to push and generate chances. After a handful of defeats in those scenarios, the Kings got that first low-scoring win of the season.
2. Darce The Difference Maker
Three games played, three victories.
Darcy Kuemper has been one of the NHL’s best goalies on the road this season. He’s 6-1-1 in total, with a .915 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average and if you exclude Opening Night in Colorado, those numbers improve to rank among the NHL’s best.
Kuemper started the trip by stopping all 29 shots he faced in Boston, as he picked up the 40th shutout of his NHL career with his first blanking of the season. After allowing three goals in 23 minutes in Toronto, Kuemper locked in, keeping the Maple Leafs off the board for the remainder of the game, as the Kings overturned a 3-0 deficit to force overtime. In the 3-on-3 session, Kuemper made five saves, all seemingly coming on Grade-A chances, before he stopped all three shooters in the shootout, as the Kings secured the two points.
In the trip finale in Montreal, Kuemper was again at the top of his game, as he made 29 saves on 30 shots against the Canadiens, including several in highlight-reel fashion, to secure his third win of the trip.
3. Returnees Making An Impact
The Kings welcomed back forwards Artemi Panarin and Trevor Moore for the roadtrip finale in Montreal on Monday. Both players made a difference in a one-goal win over the Canadiens.
The highlight-reel goal of the night came from Laferriere, who scored one of the most dazzling goals of the season. Setting it up two passes earlier, though? Panarin. Panarin is a gamechanger on the power play and he has the ability to make seam passes look easy. He can also make small-area passes, which open up Grade-A looks in tighter conditions. In this instance, it was the latter, as he found Quinton Byfield in the bumper position in the slot. Byfield’s shot narrowly missed the net but Laferriere cleaned up the rebound in style for the goal.
With the game 1-1 late in the second period, it was Moore’s turn to make an impact. Moore began the play in a footrace, in his own zone. As his linemates – Haula and forward Joel Armia – completed a breakout to center, Moore started skating. In what looked like a bit of confusion among the Montreal defensemen, Moore made up several strides worth of ground to win the race to the loose puck, before he buried the game-winning goal with his trademark, quick release.
A big night from both players to seal the winning trip in Montreal.
4. Special Teams Delivered
The Montreal win had an interesting footnote.
For the first time during the 2026-27 season, the Kings scored a power-play goal in the same game in which they were perfect on the penalty kill, courtesy of a 3-for-3 effort. Laferriere’s power-play goal opened the scoring and the Kings killed off all three Canadiens power plays, including a 6-on-4 look inside the final minute of the game, with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker.
The Kings have shown strides of late on the kill, converting at an 84.6 percent clip on the four-game trip. After ranking last in the NHL in October, the Kings are over 80 percent as a whole during the month of November, turning things around in the right direction. That’s good progress, as the team returns home.
On the man advantage, the Kings scored twice on nine opportunities, with both coming in wins. Laferriere buried both. His goal in Toronto was the second of three on the comeback effort, before he opened the scoring in Montreal. At 22.2 percent, that’s right around where the Kings are at for the season, which has them exactly in the middle of the NHL, tied for 16th in the league.
Big improvements in both areas, helping to find the success on the trip overall.
5. Time To Bring It Home
Three wins from four games on the road is a really good trip.
However.
For Kings fans, who come to the building and pay to watch the team play, it’s time now to start delivering those same results at home. The Kings are the NHL’s second-worst home team this season, with a record of just 2-8-0. That’s just not going to cut it.
Drew Doughty said it well after the game in Montreal.
“That felt amazing, the boys feel really good, but we’ve got to take this back home, though, and learn how to do it on home ice. We’ve got to play the same style we play on the road and we’ll get some wins at home.”
The Kings have a 3-1-0 roadtrip and a 3-2-0 roadtrip under their belts this season. Overall, they have points in eight of 12 away from home. They’ve generally played some really strong hockey on the road, with their most convincing wins of the season coming in those games. Now, with six of the next eight in Los Angeles and all eight within the state of California, it’s time to bring that kind of success back to the West Coast and continue it.
Starts with a home-and-home against Anaheim this weekend, followed by four straight games at Crypto.com Arena.