The LA Kings have recalled defenseman **Kirill Kirsanov** from the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Kirsanov, 24, leads all Reign defensemen with two goals and 12 points (2-10=12) in 20 games this season, along with 22 shots, four penalty minutes (PIM) and a +3 rating. He recorded 13 points (4-9=13) in 68 games with the Reign last season during first professional campaign in North America. He also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Kings in the third round (84th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Kirsanov spent parts of five seasons (2020-25) in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), splitting time among St. Petersburg SKA (2020-23), Podolsk Vityaz (2023-24) and Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (2023-25). He registered 19 points (5-14=19) in 120 career regular-season games and added one assist in eight career KHL playoff contests. Kirsanov also posted 29 points (8-21=29) in 72 career regular-season games and 10 points (4-6=10) in 36 playoff games in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), splitting time among SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (2020-23), HC Ryazan (2023-24) and Torpedo-Gorky NN (2024-25).

Internationally, the Tver, Russia native represented his home country at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship, recording two points (1-1=2) and a +1 rating.