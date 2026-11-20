The LA Kings came from three goals down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 4-3 final score in the shootout on Thursday evening at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

With Kings forward Adrian Kempe in the penalty box, after a double minor for high sticking, Toronto opened the scoring on the ensuing man advantage for a 1-0 lead. The Maple Leafs won a faceoff in the offensive zone and off the draw, forward William Nylander found a lane through the slot and hit forward Auston Matthews with a seam pass, before the Toronto captain scored from the right-hand circle to put the hosts ahead.

The hosts struck again off an offensive-zone faceoff to open up a two-goal lead at the first intermission. This time, the Kings won the draw, but defenseman Drew Doughty had his clearing attempt intercepted at the right point. Two passes later, Matthews found forward John Tavares for a tap-in goal at the back post, his fourth of the season, as the Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Just over two and a half minutes into the second period, Toronto extended its lead to three goals, converting on a 2-on-1 in transition. The Kings won an offensive-zone faceoff but couldn’t control the puck, which sprang forward William Nylander the other way. Nylander fed the puck to forward Dakota Joshua in transition, who buried his first goal of the season to extend the Maple Leafs advantage to three goals.

The Kings answered just 21 seconds later, however, pull back to within a pair. After forward Joel Armia forced a turnover inside the offensive zone, he exchanged passes with defenseman Brian Dumoulin at the point, before getting it back in the center of the ice. Armia’s shot deflected off of forward Alex Turcotte on the way through, past Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz and in for Turcotte’s first of the season and a 3-1 scoreline.

Los Angeles got another deflection goal midway through the second period, capitalizing on the power play to pull within a goal. Forward Adrian Kempe, operating in the right-hand circle, took a feed from defenseman Erik Gustafsson. Kempe fired towards the net, with forward Alex Laferriere getting the deflection from right in front of Stolarz, sending it into the back of the net to make it a 3-2 game.

The Kings came all the way back to tie the game late in the second period, capitalizing on one of their best shifts of the season in the offensive zone. Working off the cycle, the Kings sustained possession in the offensive end, creating a ton of space to operate with. Defenseman Mikey Anderson got into a shooting position at the left point and although his attempt was blocked down in front, forward Erik Haula slammed home the loose puck to equalize at 3-3.

After neither team scored in the third period, the teams advanced into overtime, tied 3-3. The five-minute, 3-on-3 session was end-to-end action and both teams had multiple chances to win the game, but the goaltenders, specifically Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper, kept the score tied. As the game advanced into a shootout, Kempe scored the only goal for either team, while Kuemper stopped all three shots he faced to secure the two points for the Kings.

Hear from Haula, Anderson and Head Coach Peter Laviolette following tonight's victory.

Game Highlights ⬇️