The LA Kings turned in a resolute effort in Montreal to come away with a 2-1 victory at Centre Bell, capping off a 3-1-0 roadtrip.

The Kings opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal from forward Alex Laferriere. Skating on the game’s first power play, forward Artemi Panarin worked the puck to forward Quinton Byfield in the slot, where his shot narrowly missed the net. Laferriere collected the puck off the endboards, went between his legs and beat Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes at the near post for his fifth goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Montreal tied the game midway through the second period. The Kings turned the puck over in the neutral zone, which sent the Canadiens back the other way. On the forecheck, Montreal won the puck back behind Darcy Kuemper’s net, with forward Alexandre Teixier feeding forward Alex Newhook in front of the net, where he narrowly got the puck across the line for a 1-1 score.

With just over five minutes to play in the second period, the Kings restored their lead. Forwards Joel Armia and Erik Haula worked the puck out of their own zone, before forward Trevor Moore took over with an all-out hustle play. Moore, starting from in his own end, won a footrace through two Montreal defensemen, picked up the puck in the offensive end and beat Dobes clean for his fourth goal of the season and the 2-1 advantage.

The Kings hung on in the third period, including a 6-on-4 penalty kill inside the final minute of regulation, to secure the two points and the winning trip.

Game Highlights ⬇️