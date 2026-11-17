Players to Watch

Kings - Adrian Kempe: Kempe collected an assist when these teams met in Los Angeles earlier this season and leads all Kings players in assists and points versus Boston over the last five games. Overall, Kempe ranks second on the Kings in goals (6) and points (13) during the 2026-27 season to date.

Bruins - David Pastrnak: Pastrnak led his team with two points (1-1-2) in his team's victory at Crypto.com Arena and has 12 points (5-7-12) in nine games against the Kings over the last five seasons. In 2026-27, the Czech winger leads all Boston skaters this season in goals (9), assists (17) and points (26).

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.