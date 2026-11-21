Players to Watch

Kings - Drew Doughty: Doughty led the Kings when these teams met in Los Angeles back in October, as he collected three assists in the 6-5 Kings victory. Doughty is tied for second among all team defensemen with seven assists this season and leads all players with a +6 rating.

Senators - Drake Batherson: Batherson also had a three-point effort in the first game of the season between these two clubs, as he scored twice and added an assist. Batherson leads the Senators with 12 goals this season and is one of two Ottawa players over 20 points on the season.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.