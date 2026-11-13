Game Preview - LAK vs. CGY

Players to Watch

Kings - Quinton Byfield: Byfield led the Kings last season in goals (3) and points (4) in four games played against the Calgary Flames. Byfield has scored three power-play goals on the current homestand and now ranks inside the NHL's Top-20 with four PPG's on the 2026-27 season to date.

Flames - Joel Farabee: Farabee is Calgary's early-season leader in goals (7), points (17) and power-play points (9), coming in his second full season with the Flames. Farabee scored the last time these teams met - a 3-1 Calgary win in April - and has four career goals versus Los Angeles.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.