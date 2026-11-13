Game Preview - LAK vs. CGY

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By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

The LA Kings conclude a seven-game homestand this evening, as they take on a fellow Pacific Division club. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game against the Calgary Flames -

When: Saturday, November 14 @ 6:00 PM PST
Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Watch: ABTV, DAZN
Listen: 830 AM KLAA, ESPN LA App, LA Kings App

Kings vs. Flames Tickets 👇

Kids Night - Nov. 14

It will be a memorable night in more ways than one, beginning with a special Puck-e-cheese Plush giveaway for the first 5,000 kids in attendance.

5️⃣ Things To Know For Tonight's Game

  1. The Kings have had a disappointing homestand, with two wins from their first six games, but they have a chance this evening to close it out with a victory, as they host the Calgary Flames in a Saturday-evening showdown. 
  1. The Kings welcomed forward Kevin Fiala back to the lineup last time out, after the Swiss-born winger missed 46 consecutive games due to injury between the regular season and playoffs. Fiala collected an assist in his return to action while logging 16:37 in total time on ice. Fiala's assist was the 300th of his NHL career, as he became the first forward from Switzerland to reach that milestone. 
  1. Fiala's assist came on a power-play goal scored by forward Quinton Byfield, which extended a strong run from that unit. The Kings have scored eight power-play goals in six games on this homestand, operating at 33.3 percent, tied for the NHL's third-best mark during that span. Overall, the Kings are up to 13th in the NHL at 22.8 percent for the season. 
  1. Goaltender Anton Forsberg appears set to get the start this evening to close out the homestand. Forsberg has posted solid individual splits this season, with a .907 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average, but has a record of 0-5-1, with the Kings scoring only 10 goals in his seven appearances, including the first shutout of the season in his last start versus Nashville.
  1. Prior to tonight's game, the Kings will hold a ceremony in recognition of goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who played in his 500th career game in the NHL on Thursday. Kuemper is the 87th goaltender in NHL history to reach that milestone, with 130 of those games coming as a member of the Kings.

Tonight's Projected 👑 Lineup ⬇️

Forwards

Panarin
Laferriere
Kempe
Fiala
Byfield
Zuccarello
Moore
Haula
Armia
Lee
Laughton
Perry

 

Defensemen

 

Anderson
Doughty
Dumoulin
Clarke
Edmundson
Ceci

Goaltenders

Forsberg
Kuemper

Players to Watch

Kings - Quinton Byfield: Byfield led the Kings last season in goals (3) and points (4) in four games played against the Calgary Flames. Byfield has scored three power-play goals on the current homestand and now ranks inside the NHL's Top-20 with four PPG's on the 2026-27 season to date. 

Flames - Joel Farabee: Farabee is Calgary's early-season leader in goals (7), points (17) and power-play points (9), coming in his second full season with the Flames. Farabee scored the last time these teams met - a 3-1 Calgary win in April - and has four career goals versus Los Angeles. 

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

Ways to attend the LA Kings' 7-game homestand

Following a five-game stretch on the road, the LA Kings will look to the electric atmosphere of Crypto.com Arena to drive them to victory as the team gears up for a 7-game homestand. Beginning on October 29 and until November 14, the Kings will face off against teams from around the NHL in a series of exciting match-ups that are sure to leave every fan in attendance on the edge of their seat.

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