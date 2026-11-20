Each time out, it feels like we see just a little bit more from Fiala and Zuccarello, both individually and together.

Zuccarello scored against Calgary and Boston to get off the schneid a bit offensively, while Fiala has an assist in four games, coming on the power play in his season debut versus New York, with their center Quinton Byfield scoring the goal. On this trip, it hasn't been goals and assists, but it's been plays. There was a moment in Boston where you saw Fiala use the power on his edges to shield his way around a defenseman, creating space for himself in transition. With Zuccarello, it's often the quick passes to the right areas of the ice and I thought those stood out in that game as well.

The way they’ve played has not yet resulted in production and it’ll need to, eventually, to actually get that second scoring line, as opposed to the concept of one.

At the same time, as Fiala noted, it might take a little bit to get there. It's hard to accept that, when the Kings might feel don’t have time to give. It would be unfair to demand otherwise, though, and it's important to point out little steps of progress along the way.

“That's what we should do and expect to do, I think,” Fiala said, of being a second scoring line. “Like I said, expectations shouldn't be that high right now, I’m trying my best and all of that, but it's maybe going to take some games here and there, so we'll see, but for sure. It's a team sport, all four lines should do something offensively as well, which I thought we did [in Boston] especially, that was a good team win.”

Fiala understands what is expected of him and of his line. He’s not shying away from that responsibility or the need for production to follow play. I think it’s also important to remember, though, that he hadn’t played a game in nine months, with two procedures on his leg in between. Fiala shouldn’t be seen as some sort of a savior for a struggling team, even if it’s hard not to get excited about the possibilities. You can see what that line could be, even if they haven't fully been that line yet. In Boston, Peter Laviolette felt it was the team's most dangerous trio offensively. That's where the potential is, for a team that hasn't scored enough goals.

As cautious as he's been Fiala gets excited too.

He saw first-hand the kind of playmaker that Zuccarello can be when they were teammates with the Wild. That’s the part of your game that doesn’t go away. Zuccarello isn’t the fleetest of foot but really, he’s never been a burner. His intellect and his ability to find the right passes has always separated him, allowing him to play faster than he skates. Fiala is similar, in that while his raw speed numbers have never jumped off the page, when he’s on, he's playing faster than he’s skating.

“He's such a good player, he sees the ice like nobody else, in my opinion,” Fiala said of Zuccarello. “He slows the game down, gives you time and space, gives you options to shoot the puck. He's great at protecting it as well and finding guys and he has a good shot as well……so, we’re very fortunate, very happy to have him here.”

Fiala has always produced regardless of who he is playing with. Zuccarello seems to be someone who is best at elevating a line filled with higher-end, offensive players. Together, while they're not getting ahead of themselves, the potential of a line that the Kings have missed all season is finally here. As the competition stiffens towards the end of this trip, with a very difficult slate of games coming up when the team returns home, it's a line the Kings need to continue to see growth from, even if it's one play at a time.