Players to Watch

Kings - Kevin Fiala: Since he was acquired by the Kings in 2022, Fiala ranks tied for third in the NHL in goals against the Ducks, trailing only the Edmonton duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Fiala, who had a multi-assist game yesterday in Anaheim, has buried 10 goals in 15 games versus Anaheim in that span.

Ducks - Beckett Sennecke: Sennecke returned to the Anaheim lineup yesterday and scored a power-play goal in the second period. Sennecke led the Ducks with three points (0-3-3) in the two Freeway Faceoff games played last season in Los Angeles, his first year in the NHL.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.