Players to Watch

Kings - Adrian Kempe: Kempe has three goals and six points in his last five games played at Centre Bell, including an overtime, game-winning goal during the 2021-22 season. Kempe is tied for second on the Kings in goals (6) and points (14) during the current campaign to date.

Canadiens - Juraj Slafkovsky: Slafkovsky scored two goals and collected three points when these teams last met, back in March at Crypto.com Arena. Slafkovsky, the first-overall pick in 2022, ranks second on his team with 12 assists, after he set career highs in goals, assists and points last season.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.