The LA Kings started off the roadtrip with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening at TD Garden.

Inside the final stages of the first period, Kings forward Mats Zuccarello got the visitors on the board. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson started the play by gaining the offensive blue line off the rush wish possession. After his shot was blocked, Zuccarello picked up the rebound in the left-hand circle and beat Boston goaltender Michael DiPietro clean with a wrist shot for his second goal in as many games and a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

After a strong second period offensively, the Kings doubled their advantage as the fourth line got in on the scoring. Forward Scott Laughton intercepted a pass along the wall deep in the offensive zone. He collected the puck onto his forehand and fired hard towards the top of the crease, deflecting off of forward Andre Lee and in for his second goal of the season and a two-goal advantage for the Kings.

Late in the third period, Gustafsson took a pass from goaltender Darcy Kuemper and picked the empty net, sealing the 3-0 victory with a multi-point game.

Hear from Zuccarello, Kuemper and Head Coach Peter Laviolette after tonight’s game.

Game Highlights ⬇️