Players to Watch

Kings - Alex Laferriere: Laferriere led all Los Angeles skaters last season with four goals in four games played versus the Ducks. Laferriere netted his first NHL hat trick in a 6-1 win at Crypto.com Arena in December and now has seven career goals versus Anaheim, his most against any NHL opponent.

Ducks - Leo Carlsson: Carlsson leads his team with five assists and six points against the Kings over the last two seasons, with Carlsson appearing in five games over that span. Carlsson ranks second on the Ducks in assists (22) and points (29) this season, on pace for career highs in both categories.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.