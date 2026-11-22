The LA Kings were unable to create their first three-game winning streak of the 2026-27 season, as they fell by a 4-2 final on Saturday evening at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.

Against the flow of play, the Kings opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game. After an Ottawa shot missed the net from the slot, the puck rimmed around the boards, out to forward Mats Zuccarello, who found himself all alone from his own blueline in. Zuccarello beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark on the glove side and the puck deflected off the crossbar, off the back of Ullmark’s skate and in for his third goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Inside the final minute of the second period, the Senators tied the game at one, sending the game into the second intermission at 1-1. Ottawa operated off of an extended shift in the offensive zone, working the puck around the outside. The incisive play came off an exchange at the point, which led to defenseman Jordan Spence feeding forward Nick Cousins for a re-direct goal in front, trying the game.

On the first shift of the third period, with a delayed penalty, Ottawa took its first lead of the game. Attacking 6-on-5, forward Tim Stutzle worked up to the left point and got his shot through a few sticks in front, past Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg and in. Stutzle’s goal was his 12th of the season, tying him for the team lead.

The Senators then scored twice just 82 seconds apart midway through the third period, opening up a three-goal advantage. First, Ottawa scored a power-play goal, with forward Stephen Halliday burying a feed from Stutzle for his fourth goal of the season and a 3-1 lead. Just shy of a minute and a half later, Stutzle buried his second goal of the game, coming off an assist from forward Dylan Cozens, to make it 4-1.

Los Angeles pulled one goal back, as forward Quinton Byfield brought the visitors within 4-2. Off a faceoff in the offensive zone, forward Kevin Fiala won a puck battle in the right-hand circle and fed Byfield in the slot. Byfield’s first shot attempt didn’t get through, but he gathered it back and buried his second effort from inside the left-hand circle, as the Kings pulled to within a pair of goals.

Hear from Byfield, forward Adrian Kempe and Head Coach Peter Laviolette following tonight’s defeat in Ottawa.

Game Highlights ⬇️