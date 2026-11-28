Two second period strikes by Mats Zuccarello and a deciding goal from Andre Lee in the third led the LA Kings to a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday afternoon in the opener of the 2026-27 Freeway Faceoff rivalry series.

Darcy Kuemper turned out 26 shots in the victory to secure his seventh straight road win, while Kevin Fiala, Brian Dumoulin and Drew Doughty each recorded two helpers. Dumoulin’s second assist was his 200th career point.

Anaheim took control of the game in the back half of the first period when Stian Solberg scored the first two goals of the game, and his career. Solberg got Anaheim on the board with a shot from the top of the right circle that made its way by his countrymate, Zuccarello and past Kuemper at 14:20 of the first.

Moments later, at 15:36, Solberg added to the early Ducks lead with a shot from the left point that found its way into the net. Anaheim skated into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead despite going 0-for-2 on the power play without registering a shot on goal during the man-advantage. The Ducks out-shot LA 7-6 in the opening frame.

The Norwegian scoring flavor continued in the second, this time on the Kings side, as Zuccarello got the Kings one closer with his fourth tally of the year at 1:18 of the middle period. After taking a pass from Fiala, the winger skated the puck down the left wing and deep into the Anaheim zone before tossing the puck on net as he reached the goal line where it ricocheted off goaltender Laurent Brossoit’s skate and in.

Zuccarello then tied the contest, scoring his second goal of the game four minutes later at 5:30 to make it 2-2. Again, it was Fiala that had the primary helper on the play by swinging the puck low to Zuccarello, who wristed the puck up high and under the bar from the bottom of the right circle for his fifth strike in his 14th contest with the Kings this season.

LA took the lead for the first time on a strike by Adrian Kempe, the Kings’ third goal of the period, at 8:49. The play started when Cody Ceci sprung Artemi Panarin on a breakaway. While his initial shot went wide of the net, Panarin found the loose rebound and flipped it to Joel Edmundson at the left point, who had joined the rush. Edmundson’s initial attempt was stopped, but the rebound came right to Kempe, who buried it for his seventh of the year.

The Ducks evened things back up less than four minutes later when Beckett Sennecke capitalized during a two-minute 5-on-3 man-advantage for Anaheim with a one-time blast that made its way past Kuemper and into the top right corner of the net.

Lee put the Kings back in front for good at 2:16 of the third with his third goal of the season, which came on a deflection of a shot by Dumoulin.

With Anaheim looking to get back in the game in the final minutes, Trevor Moore added an empty-net strike which came off a faceoff win in the Kings d-zone. Erik Haula recorded the helper on the play, moving the puck to Moore in the neutral zone which led to his fifth tally of the year.

Anaheim finished with a 29-21 edge in shots on goal during the contest, holding LA to just six attempts in the third. Brossoit turned out 16 of the opportunities for the Ducks in a losing effort, who scored the lone power play strike in the game (1-for-4). The Kings ended with an 0-for-2 mark on the man-advantage.

Hear from Zuccarello, Lee and Head Coach Peter Laviolette after today's win.

Game Highlights ⬇️