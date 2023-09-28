News Feed

Ford makes an impression

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)

Jets reduce training camp roster by six players

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 23, 2023

Winnipeg Jets unveil commemorative jersey in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force centennial celebration 

It's time to Fly the 'Forty-Eight'!
DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

DiVincentiis welcomes second Young Stars opportunity
Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

WPG_JMOxSara

WINNIPEG, Sept. 28, 2023 – The Winnipeg Jets will launch new original content series this season, including a new audio documentary premiering today.

Homecoming: The Return of The Winnipeg Jets is a four-part audio documentary hosted by Jets Sr. Host/Producer Sara Orlesky. Episode one is now available with a new episode streaming every Thursday for the next three weeks. The series will reflect on the lead-up to the NHL’s return to Winnipeg and the milestones of the first season. From the stories of those who worked quietly and tirelessly behind the scenes and the herculean efforts to get from announcement to home opening puck drop in only 131 days to reminiscing about those first-season storylines, fans will have a fun look back at the behind-the-scenes moments of a season that was like no other in sporting history. Listen and subscribe to Homecoming on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and on WinnipegJets.com.

You can listen to episode one HERE.

Ground Control with Jamie Thomas, the official podcast of the Winnipeg Jets, relaunches Oct. 3 with an all-new video format on WinnipegJets.com and the Winnipeg jets YouTube channel at youtube.com/NHLJets. With a rotating crew of special guests and player interviews, Thomas guides a weekly deep dive into the latest news and behind-the-scenes insights of the Winnipeg Jets. Filmed weekly in the new Jets Set studio, the new video format promises lively discussions and friendly debate.

Hosted by Sara Orlesky, the Winnipeg Jets Season Preview Show brings Jamie Thomas and the CJOB play-by-play team of Paul Edmonds and Mitchell Clinton to break down the roster, the storylines and where the team goes from here. Complete with an interview from Head Coach Rick Bowness, the Season Preview Show will set fans up for the season ahead and premieres Oct. 10 on WinnipegJets.com and youtube.com/NHLJets.

Runway presented by Bell MTS returns Oct. 14. Building on the success of its debut season, the series provides an unprecedented view of the Winnipeg Jets, offering an up-close-and-personal look at players, coaches and fans. With behind-the-scenes moments and on-ice thrills, Runway celebrates the passion and dedication that drives the NHL's hardest-working team both on and off the ice. Throughout the second season, fans will enjoy insights into the camaraderie and the unrelenting pursuit of victory that defines the Winnipeg Jets. The first episode of Runway debuts on TSN during the Home Opener broadcast and on WinnipegJets.com and Youtube.com/NHLJets.

Also fronted by Orlesky is an all-new player interview series Home Ice brought to you by Canada Life. Orlesky takes Jets fans beyond the rink and explores the synergy between sports and community. Through candid conversations, fans will connect with players through their off-ice interests and their love for the city that has become their home away from home. The premiere episode of Home Ice, featuring All-Star defenceman Josh Morrissey, streams Oct. 16 on WinnipegJets.com and Youtube.com/NHLJets.

Fans can expect a steady stream of breaking news and exclusive behind-the-scenes content delivered daily across all Winnipeg Jets social platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and X.

New Jets App features and all-new Jets 360 contests and rewards

Fans will enjoy an even more immersive Winnipeg Jets gameday experience with new features set to be rolled out on the Winnipeg Jets App this season. The Gameday Guides have gone digital and will be available exclusively on the app. A new Game Notes section inspired by social media “stories” provides a fun and interactive way to get the latest team content and gameday news. More robust player bio info is also featured, including additional statistics.

In addition, all Jets content found at WinnipegJets.com will be accessible through the app.

Premium Season Ticket Members will enjoy in-seat ordering directly from the app within Canada Life Centre’s Premium spaces launching at the Oct. 5 pre-season game.

Throughout the season, Jets 360 members can complete challenges to earn Pucks that they can put toward amazing rewards, including contests for one-of-a-kind experiences, unique items, and memorabilia.

The Winnipeg Jets/Manitoba Moose mobile application was custom-built following extensive fan research in partnership with Canadian app developers Mirego Inc. Since launching a year ago, the app is approaching 70,000 downloads and has received North American industry recognition, including nominations for the prestigious Webby Awards, the Hashtag Sports Awards and an NHL Stanley Award for its custom reward program Jets 360.

Fans can use the Winnipeg Jets App at WinnipegJets.com/APP and join the Jets 360 Rewards program for exclusive contests and rewards all season long.