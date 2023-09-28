Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

Ground Control with Jamie Thomas, the official podcast of the Winnipeg Jets, relaunches Oct. 3 with an all-new video format on WinnipegJets.com and the Winnipeg jets YouTube channel at youtube.com/NHLJets. With a rotating crew of special guests and player interviews, Thomas guides a weekly deep dive into the latest news and behind-the-scenes insights of the Winnipeg Jets. Filmed weekly in the new Jets Set studio, the new video format promises lively discussions and friendly debate.

Hosted by Sara Orlesky, the Winnipeg Jets Season Preview Show brings Jamie Thomas and the CJOB play-by-play team of Paul Edmonds and Mitchell Clinton to break down the roster, the storylines and where the team goes from here. Complete with an interview from Head Coach Rick Bowness, the Season Preview Show will set fans up for the season ahead and premieres Oct. 10 on WinnipegJets.com and youtube.com/NHLJets.

Runway presented by Bell MTS returns Oct. 14. Building on the success of its debut season, the series provides an unprecedented view of the Winnipeg Jets, offering an up-close-and-personal look at players, coaches and fans. With behind-the-scenes moments and on-ice thrills, Runway celebrates the passion and dedication that drives the NHL's hardest-working team both on and off the ice. Throughout the second season, fans will enjoy insights into the camaraderie and the unrelenting pursuit of victory that defines the Winnipeg Jets. The first episode of Runway debuts on TSN during the Home Opener broadcast and on WinnipegJets.com and Youtube.com/NHLJets.