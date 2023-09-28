Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

Also fronted by Orlesky is an all-new player interview series Home Ice brought to you by Canada Life. Orlesky takes Jets fans beyond the rink and explores the synergy between sports and community. Through candid conversations, fans will connect with players through their off-ice interests and their love for the city that has become their home away from home. The premiere episode of Home Ice, featuring All-Star defenceman Josh Morrissey, streams Oct. 16 on WinnipegJets.com and Youtube.com/NHLJets.
Fans can expect a steady stream of breaking news and exclusive behind-the-scenes content delivered daily across all Winnipeg Jets social platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and X.
New Jets App features and all-new Jets 360 contests and rewards
Fans will enjoy an even more immersive Winnipeg Jets gameday experience with new features set to be rolled out on the Winnipeg Jets App this season. The Gameday Guides have gone digital and will be available exclusively on the app. A new Game Notes section inspired by social media “stories” provides a fun and interactive way to get the latest team content and gameday news. More robust player bio info is also featured, including additional statistics.
In addition, all Jets content found at WinnipegJets.com will be accessible through the app.
Premium Season Ticket Members will enjoy in-seat ordering directly from the app within Canada Life Centre’s Premium spaces launching at the Oct. 5 pre-season game.
Throughout the season, Jets 360 members can complete challenges to earn Pucks that they can put toward amazing rewards, including contests for one-of-a-kind experiences, unique items, and memorabilia.
The Winnipeg Jets/Manitoba Moose mobile application was custom-built following extensive fan research in partnership with Canadian app developers Mirego Inc. Since launching a year ago, the app is approaching 70,000 downloads and has received North American industry recognition, including nominations for the prestigious Webby Awards, the Hashtag Sports Awards and an NHL Stanley Award for its custom reward program Jets 360.
Fans can use the Winnipeg Jets App at WinnipegJets.com/APP and join the Jets 360 Rewards program for exclusive contests and rewards all season long.