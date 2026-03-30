Winnipeg Jets host third annual Parkinson’s Awareness Night April 11

Fans can show their support by purchasing tickets for the April 11 sweetened pot starting at $25,000 at the game or by texting “Jets” to 20450 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on gameday. Since the initiative launched in the 2023-24 season, 50/50 proceeds from Parkinson’s Awareness Night games have raised $164,000 for the Movement Disorder Clinic and U-TurnPD, helping expand services, support and care for Manitobans living with Parkinson’s.

“It’s estimated that as many as 300 Manitobans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease each year, and the need for multidisciplinary neurology care is rapidly rising,” said MDC Neurologist Dr. Sean Udow. “Our clinic supports more than 2,500 patients with the current wait list for a new patient to be seen between 12 and 18 months. With the support of the Winnipeg Jets Parkinson’s Awareness initiative, the MDC looks to expand its capacity and recruit an additional neurologist.”

Connor’s advocacy work goes beyond Parkinson’s Awareness Night through his partnership with U-TurnPD to create the Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s, an annual cycling challenge fundraiser. Since the first Team 81 ride in 2024, over $250,000 has been raised for U-TurnPD, helping them open new headquarters at Southdale Community Centre last fall.

“We’re hugely grateful to Kyle Connor, the Winnipeg Jets and True North Sports + Entertainment for their tremendous support. Every dollar directly impacts people living with Parkinson’s, providing free-of-charge, Parkinson’s-specific exercise and wellness supports that allow them to live their healthiest, strongest, most independent lives,” said Tim Hague, founder and board chair of U-Turn Parkinson’s.

This year’s Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s will be held Aug. 29 at Assiniboine Park with the route ending with a family fun event. Cyclists can take part in the entire 81-kilometre ride, a 40.5-kilometre leg, a 20-kilometre leg or the victory lap at the end of the ride, where cyclists can decorate their bikes for a parade around the park. Fans can learn more, register or sponsor a rider at team81.ca.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Parkinson’s Awareness Night game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.