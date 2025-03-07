Three things - Jets back in the win column

The Winnipeg Jets ended their three-game winless streak with an impressive 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers both scored power-play goals – the Jets’ NHL-leading 54th and 55th of the season. The last time Winnipeg recorded more power play goals in a season was in 2018-19 (62). Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry scored the other goals for Winnipeg, Eric Comrie recorded a win for the fourth time in his last five starts for the Jets who are now 43-16-4 and became the first team this season to reach 90 points. Winnipeg will face New Jersey tomorrow night in the third game of this four-game road trip.

WHY YOU DON’T PANIC

When the Jets couldn’t find the back of the net while on the power play during their 0-for-16 drought over a six-game stretch, there was more concern coming from outside the dressing room then there was from the players and coaching staff. Winnipeg scored twice on the power play against the Islanders on Tuesday and it was the top unit going to work on the Flyers in the first tonight. At 8:32, Mark Scheifele pounced on a Gabe Vilardi rebound and backhanded in his 35th of the season.