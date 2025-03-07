Three things - Jets back in the win column

Scheifele, Vilardi and Connor combine for eight points in win over Flyers

2425-Three_Things_PHI (03.06.25)
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets ended their three-game winless streak with an impressive 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers both scored power-play goals – the Jets’ NHL-leading 54th and 55th of the season. The last time Winnipeg recorded more power play goals in a season was in 2018-19 (62). Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry scored the other goals for Winnipeg, Eric Comrie recorded a win for the fourth time in his last five starts for the Jets who are now 43-16-4 and became the first team this season to reach 90 points. Winnipeg will face New Jersey tomorrow night in the third game of this four-game road trip.

WHY YOU DON’T PANIC

When the Jets couldn’t find the back of the net while on the power play during their 0-for-16 drought over a six-game stretch, there was more concern coming from outside the dressing room then there was from the players and coaching staff. Winnipeg scored twice on the power play against the Islanders on Tuesday and it was the top unit going to work on the Flyers in the first tonight. At 8:32, Mark Scheifele pounced on a Gabe Vilardi rebound and backhanded in his 35th of the season.

WPG@PHI: Scheifele scores PPG against Samuel Ersson

Winnipeg made it 2-0 at 15:13 with the man advantage, this time Scheifele found Nikolaj Ehlers at the far post for an easy tap in goal. Ehlers recorded his eighth 20-goal season with the Jets and tied Ilya Kovalchuk as well as Kyle Connor for the second most in franchise history. Only Scheifele (10x) has more.

"We actually went back, we're looking at the numbers and the chances and the opportunities. They were still high and they weren't going in," said Scott Arniel.

"Like I talked about, this sort of stretch, we're doing a lot of good things, and that's what I like, the fact that we just continue to stay with the attack."

WPG@PHI: Ehlers scores goal against Samuel Ersson

MORE GOALS

During the Jets three-game winless slide, goals were hard to come by. However, much like the power play woes, the coaching staff remained confident that the goals would come if the team continued to play the way they had in the previous two games. Winnipeg added two more goals in the second period, the best one came from the team’s third line of Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter.

WPG@PHI: Lowry scores goal against Samuel Ersson

NOW WE WAIT

The trade deadline is 2 pm CT on Friday and it will be interesting to see if the Jets add more players to a group that is first overall in the standings and in control in the Central Division. The Jets did swing a deal before their game in Philadelphia, bringing in Winnipeg product Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. The Jets also announced they have assigned Driedger to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

