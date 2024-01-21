Scheifele skates in Boston

Jets forward skated before Jets practice today, won't play against Bruins

55
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

BOSTON – A welcome sight this morning at TD Garden as Mark Scheifele took to the ice albeit in a non-contact yellow jersey.

The Jets leading scorer skated for around 25 minutes before leaving the ice before practice got underway.

“He said it felt good today, so he’ll have another light skate (on Monday). He’s still a few days away at least. He’s not playing tomorrow,” said Rick Bowness following the skate.

“He’ll probably skate again on Tuesday when we go to Toronto, and we’ll go from there. He’s missed 10 days now and it was just a light skate, so we’ll see.”

Rick Bowness on preparing for the Bruins, and more.

Bowness said that both Vilardi and Perfetti were taking a maintenance day.

The last time the Jets faced the Bruins it was a complete effort with a 5-1 win over Boston in Winnipeg before the Christmas break. Bowness said that he liked how the Jets played fast in that game and wants to stay away from the turnovers that his team had at the Senators blueline on Saturday afternoon.

“When we were going north and forechecking, we had some good shifts,” said Bowness.

“You have to play fast against Boston because they put a lot of back pressure on you and they go after your sticks, their always lifting sticks and trying to strip you from pucks. When we get the puck, we’ve got to get our feet moving and get the puck moving north.”

The Jets penalty kill was a lot busier yesterday than it had been in quite some time. Winnipeg was shorthanded four times against the Sens killing off all four. The last time the Jets were shorthanded four or more times was December 30 against Minnesota when they allowed one power play goal in five Wild chances.

“I think we just switched up our style a little bit and I think it’s been helping,” said Dylan Samberg.

“I feel like we’re more aggressive, getting a second quick, you know, any kind of bobble, we’re having guys jump it. It’s better for us and we’re able to stop more entries on them.”

Dylan Samberg on facing Boston tomorrow, and more.

Alex Iafallo has been solid on the penalty kill especially since teaming up with Adam Lowry, the Jets have only surrendered one power play goal in their last eight games. Iafallo is no stranger to the penalty kill as he had a big role with the Kings after Dustin Brown retired. The 30-year-old forward was regularly with Anze Kopitar.

“It’s great. We’re winning games so that’s the best part of it but I’m going to keep playing my role,” said Iafallo.  

“However I can help the team out, whatever that may be so just keep working hard, keep pushing.”

Alex Iafallo on the penalty kill, and more.

News Feed

Three things - Ehlers scores OT winner

Three things - Ehlers scores OT winner
Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Jan. 20, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Jan. 20, 2024)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators

GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators
Jets get back to work

Jets get back to work
GROUND CONTROL | Getting under opponents skin with Neal Pionk

GROUND CONTROL | Getting under opponents skin with Neal Pionk
Three things - Connor scores in return

Three things - Connor scores in return
Pregame with Paul - Brenden Dillon (Jan. 16, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Brenden Dillon (Jan. 16, 2024)
GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets
Jets enjoying extra practice time

Jets enjoying extra practice time
Samberg granted 2024 PGA TOUR Americas tournament invite

Samberg granted 2024 PGA TOUR Americas tournament invite
Bowness named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Bowness named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game
GAMEDAY: Flyers at Jets

GAMEDAY: Flyers at Jets
Practice report - Scheifele update

Practice report - Scheifele update
Three things - Jets comeback to beat Hawks

Three things - Jets comeback to beat Hawks
Pregame with Paul - Dominic Toninato (Jan. 11, 2024)

Pregame with Paul - Dominic Toninato (Jan. 11, 2024)
Three things - Cheveldayoff media availability

Three things - Cheveldayoff media avail
GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets
GROUND CONTROL | The next Jets superstar with Craig Button

GROUND CONTROL | The next Jets superstar with Craig Button