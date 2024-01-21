Scheifele skates in Boston

Bowness said that both Vilardi and Perfetti were taking a maintenance day.

The last time the Jets faced the Bruins it was a complete effort with a 5-1 win over Boston in Winnipeg before the Christmas break. Bowness said that he liked how the Jets played fast in that game and wants to stay away from the turnovers that his team had at the Senators blueline on Saturday afternoon.

“When we were going north and forechecking, we had some good shifts,” said Bowness.

“You have to play fast against Boston because they put a lot of back pressure on you and they go after your sticks, their always lifting sticks and trying to strip you from pucks. When we get the puck, we’ve got to get our feet moving and get the puck moving north.”

The Jets penalty kill was a lot busier yesterday than it had been in quite some time. Winnipeg was shorthanded four times against the Sens killing off all four. The last time the Jets were shorthanded four or more times was December 30 against Minnesota when they allowed one power play goal in five Wild chances.

“I think we just switched up our style a little bit and I think it’s been helping,” said Dylan Samberg.

“I feel like we’re more aggressive, getting a second quick, you know, any kind of bobble, we’re having guys jump it. It’s better for us and we’re able to stop more entries on them.”