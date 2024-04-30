GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets return to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night to play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Western Conference First Round series. The Jets trail three-gamesto-one in the series after a pair of loses in Colorado.

The Jets will have their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 11 CT. Rick Bowness said on Monday that there will be some changes to his lineup so check back here this afternoon for more information.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Mark Scheifele (2G, 3A) leads the Jets with five points through the first four games of the series… The franchise record for most points in a firstround playoff series is eight, which was done by Dustin Byfuglien (2G, 6A) in six games against the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Listen, we can all say all the words in the world and say all of the right things. Our play (on Tuesday) night will dictate everything. It will. We can say this and make all the correct comments and tell you all of the things that you want to hear, but everything will be decided on what our eyes tell us tomorrow. Not our ears.” - Jets head coach Rick Bowness on his team's unity after losing three straight games.