Sara Orlesky and Jets Content team creating connections through exclusive access and unique perspectives

In the ever-evolving world of sports journalism, one name stands out as a beacon of trust and integrity – Sara Orlesky.

"I grew up watching sports with my dad, and as far back as I can remember, I always knew I wanted to be a sports broadcaster," shared Orlesky who, as Senior Host and Producer, has been one of the faces and voices of the Winnipeg Jets for the last two seasons. "When I graduated from Simon Fraser (Communications major), I didn't go to a technical broadcasting college and didn't really have experience on air, so I was just learning on the fly, teaching myself as I went by, watching people on air, timing out their stand-ups and then going to practice them in the mirror.”

Early in her career, Orlesky started as a weekend sports producer in Vancouver, eventually becoming the Vancouver Bureau Reporter for The Score. Her exceptional work ethic took her to Toronto where she spent 14 years covering the CFL, national and international sporting events, and the beats of the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto’s professional sports teams for TSN.

Thorough coverage, candid conversations and relatability, became her signature and it wasn’t long before she became a beloved Canadian sports news personality.

As her career continued, Orlesky realized that she lived for the energy fans created in the crowd during games.

"Sometimes, when the crowd is so loud, the challenge is not losing yourself in it all. The feeling that fans create, whether it's on the field or in the stands there's an energy that you can't find anywhere else, it's something that keeps you going," she said noting this energy is especially felt at Canda Life Centre from passionate Jets fans.