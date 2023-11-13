News Feed

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kyle Connor has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12.

Connor, 26, began the week with two goals and an assist, including the game winner, in a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. On Thursday, the 2015 first-round pick recorded his fifth career hat trick and added an assist in Winnipeg’s 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Finally, Connor recorded an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 setback against the Dallas Stars. The Shelby Township, Mich. native’s five goals led the NHL this week, while his eight points were tied with teammate Mark Scheifele for second-most.

On the season, Connor leads the Jets and is tied for third in the NHL in goals (11), his three game-winning goals are also the most on Winnipeg and tied for the league lead, and his 17 points are tied with Scheifele for the most on the team.

This is the sixth time in his career that Connor has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He is the first Jets selection in 2023-24 after Winnipeg had one player selected for the honour in the 2022-23 season.