Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 2

True North & Winnipeg Jets #GoBlueToba in support of Toba Centre this October

GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets (Preseason Game 6)

Jets getting healthy at the right time

Jets Prospect Report: October

Ground Control - Episode 164 (Andrew Paterson & Dan Robertson)

Jets reduce training camp roster by three players

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

Jets reduce training camp roster by 10 players

GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators (Preseason Game 4)

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

Winnipeg Jets launch new slate of original content and Jets App enhancements 

Ford makes an impression

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets (Preseason Game 3)

Jets reduce training camp roster by six players

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets (Preseason Game 2)

Jets closing in on season opening roster

Team announces defenceman Ville Heinola has a fractured ankle

Schmidt
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Jets were back at practice Friday afternoon without Ville Heinola. The Finnish defenceman went down late in the opening period of last night’s 3-0 loss to Ottawa and did not return.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said last night Heinola’s injury was long term and confirmed today that the 22-year-old has a fracture in his left ankle. A positive coming out of this is that the recovery time for a fracture is shorter than if it was a high ankle sprain.

“Regardless, either one of them you are going to be out for a long time,” said Bowness after Friday’s practice.

“You are looking at, I don’t know, I’m not a doctor, eight, 10 to 12 weeks. It’s a fracture so a minimum of eight weeks.”

Rick Bowness speaks to the media at camp

Heinola had worked his way into the conversation of being on the Jets roster when they begin the season in Calgary. Now Heinola will start his recovery at home as the team will send him back to Finland.

“No sense of him sitting around here for that long of time so that first couple of weeks is better being surrounded by his family,” said Bowness.

“And when we need him to come back when it’s close to start working out then we’ll bring him back. But for now, go be with your family.”

So now the Jets continue on and Friday’s skate saw Nate Schmidt step in beside Brendan Dillon, a pairing we’ve seen many times since the two blueliners came to Winnipeg back in the summer of 2021. Is there a good chance that will be the team’s third defence pairing next Wednesday against the Flames?

“Well, that’s probably a good possibility. Is it written in stone? No, nothing is written in stone. But he’s a veteran. He knows how to play; we know what we got in him and it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get him into more games. But again injuries, him, Chissy (Declan Chisholm),” said Bowness.

“All these injuries are setting everything back a little bit. So, you deal with it the best you can. Now it’s up to us and him to make sure, now that he’s finally back out practicing with the guys and can compete and get into the battle drills going, we can push him really hard our next couple of practices to make sure he’s ready to go Wednesday night.”

As for Schmidt, he’s happy to be close to being 100 per cent and reuniting with a friend in Dillon.

“I think it’s something where when you have that familiarity with somebody, it makes it a lot easier to come back in your first game,” said Schmidt.

“Especially your first real skate with the team away from the non-contact jersey. We both love to chatter a lot, so it makes it easier for us to talk to each other out there.”

Nate Schmidt speaks with the media at camp

There is no question Illnesses and injuries have been the story of training camp 2023 for the Jets.

“Yeah, I’m just happy we’re getting the illnesses out of the way now. It feels like we’ve been in camp for a long time. Lose a guy, get a guy, lose a guy, get a guy,” said Schmidt.

“Like I said, you’re happy this is happening now and not later in October or November. I like how the group has been able to put up a good skate today, because we’re finally starting to get everybody back. Hopefully we see Fly (Nikolaj Ehlers) soon as well.”

Ehlers was another missing body at practice today and Bowness said the plan is to have these next two days off and once again, hope that the Danish forward will be good to go.

“We are all hoping that he feels 100 per cent so he can play Wednesday. That would be in a perfect world.” Said Bowness.

“At this point the plan with a couple days off, recover and for everybody, more importantly for Nick, listen we are hoping he walks in here Monday morning and says, ‘I’m ready to go.’”

The Jets will take the next two days off the ice for some team bonding and Monday the 23-man roster has to be set.