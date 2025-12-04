Who will play in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic?
Heritage Classic
Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets
Where will the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic Game be played?
Princess Auto Stadium, 315 Chancellor Matheson Road, Winnipeg, MB R3T 1Z2, Canada
When is the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic?
October 25, 2026
How can I sign up to receive updates on the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic?
Where can I purchase tickets?
Information regarding tickets will be released at a later date
Is this a mobile ticket event?
Yes, the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic is a fully mobile ticket event.
Will parking be available?
Information regarding parking will be released at a later date.