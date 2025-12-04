Heritage Classic

Who will play in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic?

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

Where will the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic Game be played?

Princess Auto Stadium, 315 Chancellor Matheson Road, Winnipeg, MB R3T 1Z2, Canada

When is the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic?

October 25, 2026

How can I sign up to receive updates on the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic?

Please sign up at: https://www.nhl.com/events/nhl-heritage-classic/

Where can I purchase tickets?

Information regarding tickets will be released at a later date

Is this a mobile ticket event?

Yes, the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic is a fully mobile ticket event.

Will parking be available?

Information regarding parking will be released at a later date.

News Feed

RELEASE: Jets host Holiday Game presented by Sport Chek Dec. 15

THREE THINGS: Jets get a point in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

THREE THINGS: Another slow start hurts Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

THREE THINGS: Niederreiter scores twice, Jets end 4-game slide

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

THREE THINGS: Jets lose fourth straight, Milic makes NHL debut

RELEASE: Gimli, Niverville and Oakbank are the 2026 Jets Town Takeover finalists

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

PROSPECT REPORT: Thomas Milic

RELEASE: Jets host fourth annual South Asian Heritage Night Dec. 5

THREE THINGS: Vilardi scores twice, Jets lose to Caps

GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

BLOG: Salomonsson NHL debut and line juggling

THREE THINGS: Wild blank Jets, Pionk day-to-day

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets third period comeback bid falls short