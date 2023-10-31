Ehlers hitting his stride

As the Winnipeg Jets head out on the road for a three-game trip starting in Las Vegas on Thursday, all signs are pointing to Nikolaj Ehlers returning to form.

The Jets forward scored one of the teams two goals during Monday’s overtime loss to the Rangers and now has two in his last three games. Keep in mind, Ehlers missed the majority of training camp and didn’t play in a single preseason contest.

“The biggest thing him and I talk about is holding on to pucks. When he holds on to pucks, he's hard to play against,” said interim head coach Scott Arniel last night.

“People can't get it away from him and he utilizes his speed, which is his best asset.”