Tsyplakov and Duclair Enjoy First Road Trip with Isles

With many flights, nights in various cities across the country and lots of time at the hotel, the New York Islanders got to bond as a team on their first road trip of the season. For newcomers Anthony Duclair and Max Tsyplakov, it was an opportunity for them to further integrate themselves on the team.

“It’s nice to get out on the road and get to know all the guys on a different level,” Duclair said on Wednesday. “It's always good to do those team little bonding trips early on in the season. It’s good to acclimate especially as one of those new faces here.”

Duclair is a seasoned vet in the NHL, but said there’s always an adjustment period with a new group of guys and place to live. For him, it’s been an easy and quick transition to Long Island.

“A lot of guys have been here for a long time, so it's obviously a tight group and family environment,” Duclair said. “For me, it was really easy to get to know the guys and feel comfortable off the bat.”