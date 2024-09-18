Tikkanen Taking Second Rookie Camp in Stride

Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen is putting in the work at his second Islanders Rookie Camp and making an impression

Henrik Tikkanen
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Standing 6’9”, and seemingly larger in full goalie gear, Henrik Tikkanen is used to turning heads because of his height, but the 23-year-old netminder is also making a mark on the New York Islanders staff during this week’s Rookie Camp.

“For as big as he is, his mobility is great,” said Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky. “What’s also great is his attitude, he loves being out there and the guys love him. He’s just a good kid.”

The Finnish netminder is coming off his second season in North America, splitting his season between the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) and the Worcester Railers, the Islanders’ ECHL affiliate. He noticed a huge difference between the two leagues, noting that the game at the AHL level feels faster and more controlled.

“The guys are a lot more skilled, like they can shoot way faster, way harder,” Tikkanen said. “They can pass the puck way faster and the pace is different.”

Tikkanen, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft (214th overall), made his AHL debut for Bridgeport on Dec. 29, making 34 saves in a 6-5 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. His resume for Bridgeport spans 18 games as he made quite the impression, posting a record of 8-6-2, a .930 SV% and a 2.10 GAA, which forced his coach to put him in more game situations.

“He did a great job for us last season. Actually, he came in and ended up playing more minutes than we originally planned,” Kowalsky said. “He kind of took the ball and ran with it. He did really well and took advantage of his opportunity.”

He was solid between the pipes and strung three wins together from Feb. 18 – Mar. 3, as his performance garnered trust from his teammates. Defenseman Aidan Fulp felt confident with the 23-year-old netminder in the crease.

“He was great for us, he came in when we were kind of in a bit of a rut and kind of turned things around for us a little bit,” Fulp said. “Just a lot of confidence knowing that you're going to get the big saves out of him and that he's coming to play every single game and give it his all. He definitely came in and stepped up for us.”

Taking what he’s learned at the AHL level, Tikkanen remained laser focused when he was returned on loan to the Railers toward the end of the season.

“I was happy that I was able to use the chance that I got [in Bridgeport],” Tikannen said. “I spent more and more time up there, trying to get better and better every day, and then when I got sent back down, I just tried to keep doing the same things that I have been doing in the AHL too. So that's I got a lot of motivation for the summer as well, from last season.”

Spending his summer training in Tampere, Finland, Tikkanen is thrilled to be back on Long Island for Rookie Camp. The young netminder has a standout veteran resource in Keith Kinkaid, who is excited to fill a mentor role.

“I don't know how he moves, it’s crazy. He’s a big body, and he moves pretty well and he's got some good reactions,” Kinkaid said of Tikkanen. “I just want to help [him] in any way I can, help with little things I've picked up in my career.”

Having a seasoned, 13-year pro looking out for you is certainly an advantage to on the ice, but Tikkanen shared he’s picked up pieces of life advice as well.

“I think I've learned a lot from [Kinkaid] overall, about life. He's a great guy, and I love being around him,” Tikkanen said. “Learned a lot of things outside of hockey, too.”

Now reunited on Long Island along with other Finland natives on the team, Eetu Liukas and Matias Rajaniemi, the trio played golf together recently, where Tikkanen was humble about the fact that he won the round.

“We actually just played golf yesterday together, so that was fun,” Tikkanen said. “Got to spend some time with the Finns, and we got to speak our own language.”

Growing up, Tikkanen said he found the goalie position to be a natural fit. He bounced around between playing forward and defense, before committing to goalie around age seven. He was the tallest player on every team he can remember, and now standing at 6’9”, he’s a force between the pipes.

“I feel like I've always been a bit taller than everyone else, so there hasn't been, like one year when I grew up a lot, I just feel like I've been always taller than the rest of the guys in our teams,” Tikannen said.

In terms of his idols growing up, Tikkanen said he looked up to fellow Finnish goaltender Pekka Rinne. He also enjoyed watching Ivan Fedotov debut for the Philadelphia Flyers - who is also a big guy, standing at 6'7" - tying the Stars' Ben Bishop for the tallest netminder to play in the NHL last season.

Notably, Tikkanen is utilizing his resources in the Islanders organization, getting friendly and familiar with the NHL club and taking advice and friendship from Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov.

“We're always saying hi and exchanging a couple words, and it's always fun to talk with Sorokin and Varlamov and they're both great guys, and I've learned a lot from them,” Tikkanen said.

As Tikkanen continues to develop, his natural assets and work ethic are carving out a professional solid path.

“He takes up a lot of the net, so you got to really change the angle and try to find the little holes and get them moving,” Fulp said. He's a gentle giant, and a great goaltender and great person.”

