Tikkanen Taking Second Rookie Camp in Stride

Standing 6’9”, and seemingly larger in full goalie gear, Henrik Tikkanen is used to turning heads because of his height, but the 23-year-old netminder is also making a mark on the New York Islanders staff during this week’s Rookie Camp.

“For as big as he is, his mobility is great,” said Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky. “What’s also great is his attitude, he loves being out there and the guys love him. He’s just a good kid.”

The Finnish netminder is coming off his second season in North America, splitting his season between the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) and the Worcester Railers, the Islanders’ ECHL affiliate. He noticed a huge difference between the two leagues, noting that the game at the AHL level feels faster and more controlled.

“The guys are a lot more skilled, like they can shoot way faster, way harder,” Tikkanen said. “They can pass the puck way faster and the pace is different.”

Tikkanen, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft (214th overall), made his AHL debut for Bridgeport on Dec. 29, making 34 saves in a 6-5 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. His resume for Bridgeport spans 18 games as he made quite the impression, posting a record of 8-6-2, a .930 SV% and a 2.10 GAA, which forced his coach to put him in more game situations.

“He did a great job for us last season. Actually, he came in and ended up playing more minutes than we originally planned,” Kowalsky said. “He kind of took the ball and ran with it. He did really well and took advantage of his opportunity.”

He was solid between the pipes and strung three wins together from Feb. 18 – Mar. 3, as his performance garnered trust from his teammates. Defenseman Aidan Fulp felt confident with the 23-year-old netminder in the crease.

“He was great for us, he came in when we were kind of in a bit of a rut and kind of turned things around for us a little bit,” Fulp said. “Just a lot of confidence knowing that you're going to get the big saves out of him and that he's coming to play every single game and give it his all. He definitely came in and stepped up for us.”

Taking what he’s learned at the AHL level, Tikkanen remained laser focused when he was returned on loan to the Railers toward the end of the season.

“I was happy that I was able to use the chance that I got [in Bridgeport],” Tikannen said. “I spent more and more time up there, trying to get better and better every day, and then when I got sent back down, I just tried to keep doing the same things that I have been doing in the AHL too. So that's I got a lot of motivation for the summer as well, from last season.”